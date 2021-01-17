Premier League data dive: Chelsea end poor away form, Leicester up to second

London, January 17: Chelsea needed a late intervention from Mason Mount to overcome Fulham 1-0 on Saturday, relieving the pressure on boss Frank Lampard.
Brendan Rodgers - a man tipped to take over at Stamford Bridge if Lampard is removed as boss - saw his Leicester City side climb up to second in the table with a 2-0 win over Southampton.
There were also wins for Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham and struggling West Brom.
Here is the pick of the Opta facts from Saturday's action in the Premier League.
Fulham 0-1 Chelsea: Mount settles west London derby
Chelsea left it late to overcome Fulham at Craven Cottage, Mason Mount scoring with 12 minutes remaining to end the Blues' run of three straight away Premier League defeats.
The scoreline perhaps should not come as a surprise, given Chelsea have won 131 Premier League games by that margin - the most common winning score for a single team in the competition's history.
The result also marked Chelsea's fourth away clean sheet of the season - a feat they managed just once last season.
It could have been a different outcome had Antonee Robinson not seen red shortly before half-time for a wild lunge on Cesar Azpilicueta. That dismissal was Fulham's third in the Premier League this season - no side has had more so far this term.
Defeat for Scott Parker's side means they are winless in their last 19 top-flight London derby matches since a 2-1 win over West Ham in January 2014.
Right time. Right place. 💥 @MasonMount_10#FULCHE pic.twitter.com/WaeGASvsKg— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 16, 2021
Leicester City 2-0 Southampton: Maddison and Barnes on target for flying Foxes
Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League after earning their first home league win against Southampton since April 2016, ending a run of four without a win against the Saints at the King Power Stadium.
They were set on their way by James Maddison, who has now scored in consecutive top-flight games for the Foxes for the first time since October 2019, matching his goal tally at the King Power Stadium from each of the previous two campaigns.
Harvey Barnes' 10th goal of the season sealed all three points, the winger equalling his best ever goals return in a single campaign.
Results | Points Table | Fixtures
Southampton, meanwhile, have now failed to score in four of their last five Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 34 in the competition.
The Saints' first 12 Premier League games this season saw 41 goals scored (F24 A17), at an average of 3.4 per game, while their last six games have seen just six goals scored (F2 A4).
Making sure of the 𝗪 with a composed finish 🔥 https://t.co/xv3Hq5EcBO pic.twitter.com/9Q4UCkO8Sm— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 16, 2021
Leeds 0-1 Brighton: Maupay haunts Bielsa's men again
Brighton ended a nine-game winless run in the Premier League with a narrow victory at Leeds thanks to Neal Maupay's close-range finish after 17 minutes.
Maupay rounded off a slick team move for his 10th away goal for Albion in the competition, making him just the second player to reach that tally for the Seagulls after Glenn Murray (11).
It was the striker's fourth goal in five league appearances against Leeds and ensured a first ever away top-flight victory in this fixture for his side at the fourth attempt.
Leeds, whose two shots on target was their second fewest in a home match under Marcelo Bielsa, have lost their first three games in a calendar year for the first time since 2014.
👉🏾😉👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/PanECwNqnf— Matheus Pereira (@MatheusPereira) January 16, 2021
West Ham 1-0 Burnley: Antonio hits milestone goal in narrow win
Michail Antonio made the difference as Burnley fired another blank, the versatile forward becoming the fourth West Ham player to reach the 40-goal mark for the club after Paolo Di Canio (47), Mark Noble (46) and Carlton Cole (41).
All 40 of those goals have been scored inside the penalty area - only Tim Cahill (56), Javier Hernandez (53), Gabriel Jesus (43) and John Terry (41) have netted more with 100 per cent coming inside the box.
No team has failed to score in more different Premier League games than Burnley this season (10), while no team has netted in more different games than West Ham (15).
It was also a third successive clean sheet in the league for David Moyes' men for the first time since September 2019 as they picked up an eighth win of the campaign in their 18th game, a tally it took them 32 games to reach last time around.
💉 Lewis Dunk FT content.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KnTFFb2frY— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 16, 2021