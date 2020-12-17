Premier League data dive: Klopp gets better of Mourinho again as Walcott haunts Arsenal

London, December 17: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool did their talking on the pitch as the reigning Premier League champions snatched a late 2-1 win over erstwhile leaders Tottenham.
The Reds moved three points clear of Tottenham at the summit while Southampton are up to third after drawing away to Arsenal, whose struggles under Mikel Arteta go on.
Arsenal's return of 14 points from 13 Premier League matches is their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1974-75 when, adjusting to three points for a win, they had nine points.
West Ham and Crystal Palace also finished all square, as did Fulham against Brighton and Hove Albion, while Leeds United and Everton both picked up victories over Newcastle United and Leicester City respectively.
Here is the pick of the Opta facts from Wednesday's action in the Premier League.
Arsenal 1-1 Southampton: Walcott haunts ill-disciplined Gunners at Emirates
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended a run of 648 minutes without a league goal at Emirates Stadium but it was only enough to earn Arsenal a point against high-flying Southampton.
Former Arsenal man Theo Walcott put the visitors in front with his 38th Premier League goal at the ground - only Robin van Persie (46) and Olivier Giroud (40) have scored more.
It is now just one win in nine top-flight outings for the Gunners, who have conceded in 10 successive home league games for the first time since February 2002.
Arsenal perhaps could have taken more from the match but had Gabriel dismissed with an hour played - their seventh Premier League red card since Arteta took over on Boxing Day last year, which is four more than any other team in that period.
Another disappointing result in Arteta's 50th game in charge only increases the pressure on the Spaniard, the Gunners having won more cup matches (14 of 17) than league games (13 of 33) during his time at the helm.
Did you enjoy that?pic.twitter.com/U5T2or1ZQC— Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2020
Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United: Hernandez makes huge impact for Bielsa's sharpshooters
Patrick Bamford was on target again for Leeds as they picked up a second win in seven Premier League matches, the Englishman overtaking Fernando Llorente (34) as the top-scoring player in Marcelo Bielsa's managerial career.
Rodrigo Moreno, Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison also netted as Leeds scored five goals in a home Premier League match for the first time since May 2001 when beating Bradford City 6-1.
Newcastle, who twice led at Elland Road thanks to goals from Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark, had not previously conceded five goals against a newly promoted side in a top-flight match since August 1958 (5-1 vs. Blackburn Rovers).
Pablo Hernandez was only introduced in the 82nd minute but still set up two goals, becoming the oldest player - at 35 years and 249 days - to assist twice in a Premier League game for Leeds since Gordon Strachan in 1993.
Newcastle striker Wilson did not have much to celebrate but his assist for Hendrick's strike was the 10th goal he has been directly involved in for United in 11 Premier League games - one more than he managed in 35 games for Bournemouth in 2019-20.
Pride! Passion! This squad! pic.twitter.com/oAyISyvRlU— Leeds United (@LUFC) December 16, 2020
Leicester City 0-2 Everton: Ancelotti continues dominance over Rodgers
Richarlison and Mason Holgate were on target in each half to inflict a fourth defeat on Leicester in seven home league matches this season - as many as they suffered in the whole of the last campaign.
It is the first time in nine Premier League away wins that Everton have won by more than a one-goal margin in a run stretching back to March 2019 when beating West Ham by the same scoreline.
The result would have come as little surprise to Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti as he has now won all four of his managerial meetings with Brendan Rodgers - twice with Real Madrid against Liverpool and now twice with Everton versus Leicester.
Holgate's goal was his first in the competition on his 69th appearance and came via a set-piece that Leicester failed to deal with, making it the seventh goal City have conceded via corner situations this term, two more than the entirety of 2019-20.
Fulham 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Goalless at Craven Cottage despite Dunk's best efforts
A first goalless home league draw since August 2011 was enough to take Fulham out of the bottom three, ending a run of 196 such games without a stalemate at Craven Cottage.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ademola Lookman went close to scoring but Fulham failed to find the net for the sixth time in the Premier League this term - only Sheffield United (7) have a worse record.
Brighton struck the crossbar through Ben White's header and fellow centre-back Lewis Dunk had five attempts at goal, which is the most by a defender in a Premier League game this campaign.
The draw ultimately does neither side much good, Brighton having now won just one of their last 11 league games and Fulham stuck on four wins from 25 Premier League matches in December.
Dug deep and got a big win. Some brilliant performances, especially Rhys Williams on his first premier league start!pic.twitter.com/cDA756cmTp— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2020
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Salah and Son maintain hot streaks as Reds prevail
Liverpool extended their unbeaten home league record to 66 games and inflicted a first defeat in 12 top-flight outings on Tottenham thanks to a late 2-1 victory at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front in the entertaining encounter with his eighth goal against Spurs in all competitions, making them the team he has scored joint-most against in European football along with Bournemouth and Watford.
Tottenham were back on level terms seven minutes later via another Son Heung-min strike as he equalled his 11-goal tally from 30 league matches last season inside just 13 appearances this time around.
Twenty of Tottenham's 25 league goals this season have now been scored by either Son (11) or Harry Kane (nine), though they could not hold on for a point as Roberto Firmino headed home in the 90th minute.
It means Spurs have now won just one of their last 27 Premier League away games against Liverpool, losing 18 of those, while Jose Mourinho is winless away to Klopp's Liverpool in six attempts in all competitions.
3 - Roberto Firmino's header was only the third 90th minute winning goal v Jose Mourinho in the Premier League, after Mark Viduka for Middlesbrough in August 2006 and Oussama Assaidi in December 2013 for Stoke City. Drama. pic.twitter.com/SjqT6gQhmL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020
West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace: Benteke scores, sees red in derby draw
Sebastian Haller's stunning overhead kick earned West Ham a point from their London derby with Palace in a game that saw Christian Benteke score and get sent off.
Benteke opened the scoring with his 28th headed goal in the Premier League, placing him behind only Olivier Giroud (31) in that category since his debut campaign in 2012-13.
But Haller's seventh goal of the season in all competitions - three more than any team-mate - arrived 21 minutes later and Benteke was dismissed not long after for a couple of yellow card infringements.
Palace are now responsible for two of the last three players to have scored and been sent off in the same Premier League game, with Wilfried Zaha doing exactly that against Southampton in January 2019.
West Ham could not make the man advantage count but they have now avoided defeat on each of the last three occasions they have conceded first in a top-flight game, having lost 23 of the previous 25 instances.