Premier League: Everton 1-1 Manchester United: Fernandes bails out De Gea as hosts denied late winner by VAR

By Daniel Lewis
London, March 1: Bruno Fernandes scored for a third game running as Manchester United recovered from an early David de Gea error and survived a controversial late VAR call to draw 1-1 with Everton in Sunday's Premier League clash.

United were seeking a third top-flight win on the bounce for the first time since January 2019, but in the end they were grateful for a point in a fiery game at Goodison Park that saw Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti shown a red card after the final whistle.

Fernandes got the better of Jordan Pickford with a long-range effort to cancel out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's opener, the in-form forward profiting from a poor De Gea clearance inside the opening 160 seconds.

Everton hit the post in the second half and thought they had won the contest in the second minute of added time when Calvert-Lewin's shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, but it was ruled out for offside by VAR and Ancelotti was shown a red for his protests.

Full Time: RBL 1 - 1 B04
Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 21:40 [IST]
