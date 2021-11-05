Premier League Fantasy Picks: Cancelo could outshine Ronaldo in Manchester derby

London, November 5: This weekend sees Manchester United host Manchester City in a derby that feels like it may play a pivotal part in where each teams' season heads, and there is an outside chance that the match-winner might not even be Cristiano Ronaldo.
Elsewhere, there is a certain Egyptian King who will be worth consideration for the handful of people who for some reason do not already own him in their fantasy team, along with a Newcastle player who could prove a useful differential.
There is also a former fantasy football favourite at Wolves who could be due a run of form.
Below are Stats Perform's weekly suggestions for fantasy football players, powered by Opta data...
JOAO CANCELO (Manchester United v Manchester City)
Try to predict the potential difference-maker ahead of the Manchester derby and you will likely say Kevin De Bruyne or Phil Foden, unless you expect United to win in which case you will probably say Cristiano Ronaldo or… Cristiano Ronaldo.
How about another Portugal international, though?
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo has been involved in more shot-ending sequences of play (66) than any other full-back in the Premier League this season, while he also leads all players in his position for the total xG of the sequences that he has been involved in (6.96).
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer running out of fit defenders, there may be plenty of space for Cancelo to maraud into at Old Trafford on Saturday (November 6).
AARON RAMSDALE (Arsenal v Watford)
This feels slightly unimaginative as we also tipped Ramsdale last week, but in fairness the former Bournemouth and Sheffield United stopper was sensational in Arsenal's 2-0 win at Leicester City.
Ramsdale made eight saves against the Foxes and deservedly took home the man of the match award, and may well be called upon to shine again this weekend.
Watford showed in their recent 5-2 thrashing of Everton that they can attack well on the road, having 20 shots at Goodison Park and hitting the target eight times.
Only Edouard Mendy (90 per cent) has a better shot save percentage than Ramsdale's 85.7, and given the Gunners continue to allow several shots against, he could put plenty of points on your board as well as his own team's.
85.7 - Of the goalkeepers to have faced more than two shots on target this season, only Édouard Mendy (89.7%) is enjoying a higher save percentage than Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale (85.7%), who has saved 24 of the 28 shots on target he has faced. Wall. pic.twitter.com/gaqyy5y4NC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2021
MATT RITCHIE (Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United)
It will be a tough game for moneybags Newcastle down at Brighton, with Graham Potter's men starting the season superbly, culminating in a well-earned draw against Liverpool at Anfield last time out.
You are never entirely sure what to expect with the Seagulls, though, especially defensively, and the Magpies may fancy troubling their opponents in the battle of the bird nicknames on the south coast.
Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (26) has created more chances among defenders than Newcastle's Matt Ritchie (24) in the Premier League this season. Ritchie, however, does jointly lead all players in the competition this term for chances created from set-plays (13), along with Alexander-Arnold.
With Callum Wilson back and scoring goals, you could look to Ritchie as a potential differential before he is inevitably replaced by a £60million player in January.
JAMES WARD-PROWSE (Southampton v Aston Villa)
The Friday night football from St Mary's promises to be an enticing clash between two teams that cannot decide if they are good or not.
Aston Villa have lost four in a row in the league, and the very last thing they will want to see is James Ward-Prowse lining up against them.
Ward-Prowse has been directly involved in more Premier League goals against Villa than he has versus any other side in the competition (5 – 2 goals, 3 assists). These five goal involvements have come in his last five games against them, with three coming in Southampton's 4-3 win at Villa Park last season.
RAPHINHA (Leeds United v Leicester City)
Having the fans back at Elland Road this season was supposed to be the not-so-secret weapon for Leeds to push on after an impressive first year back in the Premier League.
That has not quite been the case so far as the Yorkshire side have only won two of their six home games, but with the impressive Raphinha at his disposal, boss Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to make it three against Leicester.
As well as scoring 40 per cent of Leeds' Premier League goals so far this season (4/10), the Brazilian has created the most chances (18), had the most shots (32) and completed the most dribbles (26) of any player for the Whites so far this term.
MOHAMED SALAH (West Ham United v Liverpool)
It may not be the most ambitious shout in the world, but you would need to have a very good excuse to not have Mohamed Salah in your fantasy team right now.
The Egyptian is averaging a goal or assist every 56 minutes in the Premier League this season; the best ratio of any Liverpool player in a campaign in the competition with at least 10 appearances.
He has also scored nine goals in eight games against the Hammers since joining Liverpool, the joint-most he has scored against any Premier League team apart from Watford (also 9).
106 – Mohamed Salah has now scored 106 goals in the Premier League, making him now the outright top African goalscorer in the competition’s history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104). Pharaoh. pic.twitter.com/Uj14sS9thV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021
RAUL JIMENEZ (Crystal Palace v Wolves)
It was a delight to see Jimenez return at the start of this season after nine months out with a fractured skull. Prior to the injury, the Mexican striker was a talisman at Molineux, and he is starting to look like he might be ready to return to form.
Although his strike in the 2-1 win against Everton last week was only his second of the campaign, he is still making a big difference for his team.
His two goals and two assists have been worth seven points to Wolves in the Premier League this season – only Michail Antonio (9) and Son Heung-min (8) have been more valuable to their sides through goals and assists.