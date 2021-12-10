Premier League Fantasy Picks: Man City defensive duo a must, Chelsea stars thriving under Tuchel

London, December 10: Premier League games are coming thick and fast, with European competition now on hiatus until the New Year.
The next few weeks provide fantasy football managers with a great opportunity to quickly rack up the points, but smart selections will be more important than at any other point of the season as rotation takes place amid the congested schedule.
In our latest batch of picks, Manchester City and Chelsea are particularly well represented, while a Manchester United talent will be hoping to kick-start his campaign.
Squeezing all of these into your team might be a little costly, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest they will reward you handsomely.
EDERSON (Manchester City v Wolves)
Brazil international Ederson is usually a pretty safe bet between the posts in fantasy football – you could argue this weekend makes him an even more interesting option.
For starters, no one has more than his 26 Premier League clean sheets since the start of last season, and then there's the form of visitors Wolves.
Bruno Lage's men have scored just once in their past five league games, the fewest in the division. Is that clean sheet number 27 incoming?
JOAO CANCELO (Manchester City v Wolves)
For the reasons mentioned above and also the fact Wolves' 12 Premier League goals this term are the second-fewest after Norwich City, you might be inclined to get as many City defenders in your team as possible.
If that is your tactic, Joao Cancelo should be your first pick given he also offers a threat going forward. Granted, he's not scored yet this season, but the statistics would suggest it's only a matter of time.
Based on the quality of chances that have gone his way, Cancelo's 1.88 expected goals (xG) is the third-highest among players not to score in 2021-22 – he's also had the most shots (33) of all the goalless players. Surely his luck will turn soon?
REECE JAMES (Chelsea v Leeds United)
If we're honest, you should probably have Reece James in your team already given how good he's been this season – but if you've not got him, consider this your final warning.
The England international is thriving in Thomas Tuchel's wing-back-friendly system, boasting comfortably the most goal involvements per 90 minutes (0.98) among Premier League defenders. Ben Chilwell is second with 0.67.
He's creating 2.47 chances per 90 minutes, a figure only bettered by Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while he's level with Chilwell for the most touches in the opposition's penalty area (4.33).
MARCUS RASHFORD (Norwich City v Manchester United)
It's been a slow start to the season for Marcus Rashford, who missed the first few weeks due to injury and has subsequently struggled to build up sharpness.
But if there's any opposition he'd back himself to impress against, Norwich would be the one.
In 149 minutes played against the Canaries, Rashford has four goal involvements (three scored, one assisted) – that works out at one every 37 minutes.
Only against Sunderland, whom he's played only 26 minutes against, does Rashford have a better record.
MASON MOUNT (Chelsea v Leeds United)
A curious quirk of Tuchel's time at Chelsea has been the lack of goals scored by recognised strikers, but that's translated into a healthy spread across the squad.
Mason Mount is Chelsea's top scorer in the league since Tuchel took charge, his nine efforts three more than anyone else. Similarly, his six assists also represent a club-high.
Mount's recent purple patch has undoubtedly played a role in that, with the England international both scoring and assisting in three of his past four top-flight starts.
GABRIEL JESUS (Manchester City v Wolves)
He may not have been expecting to play such a regular role for City this term, but Gabriel Jesus has been quietly effective out on the right flank.
Jesus will be keen to build on his fine record in clashes with Wolves, too, having scored in all of his three previous league starts against the Molineux club.
That equates to a total of five goals – only against Everton (eight) has Jesus scored more, although he's played 256 more minutes in meetings with the Toffees.
JOSHUA KING (Brentford v Watford)
If Watford are going to avoid the drop, Joshua King will have to play an important role. He's certainly shown signs of his quality this season, such as his hat-trick at former club Everton back in October.
That's contributed to him registering nine goal involvements in his past nine away starts in the Premier League.
Granted, that run does stretch back to 2020 and his time with Bournemouth, so it only counts for so much, but at the very least it suggests he can be an effective option when Watford's backs are against the wall.