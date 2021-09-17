Premier League Fantasy Picks: Why to go all in on Liverpool players this weekend

London, September 17: The Premier League table already looks to be taking shape, with a thrilling title race potentially in store.
And fantasy leagues are no different, with the best players quickly racking up early-season points to pull clear.
Want to avoid being left behind? Why not take a look at our Opta-powered picks for matchday five...
ALISSON (Liverpool v Crystal Palace)
Liverpool have started the season in fine form and Alisson has been central to their defensive solidarity, which has seen them keep three clean sheets in four games.
Since the start of last season, only Hugo Lloris (7.7) has prevented more goals than the Brazil goalkeeper (6.2) according to expected goals on target data, while only two can boast a better save percentage than his 74.2.
Crystal Palace may have cruised past Tottenham last time out but beating Alisson will provide a different challenge and the Liverpool man could be a guarantee for much-needed clean sheet points.
JAMES TARKOWSKI (Burnley v Arsenal)
Burnley are winless this term, but James Tarkowski remains a wonderful bargain option for your shaky backline.
While the Clarets may concede against Arsenal, Tarkowski offers returns at the other end of the pitch and boasts the highest xG (4.3) among Premier League defenders since the start of last term.
Only the more expensive Andrew Robertson, Joao Cancelo and Trent-Alexander Arnold have had more touches in the opposition box in that time period, too, meaning the centre-back could prove an alternate option on matchday five.
VIRGIL VAN DIJK (Liverpool v Crystal Palace)
From one end of the budget to the other, Virgil van Dijk may set you back but he has been the Premier League's most dangerous defender so far.
The centre-back has produced nine shots, with only Cancelo (13) and Alexander-Arnold (11) managing more opposition-box touches among defenders than Van Dijk's 11.
Given Liverpool look likely a good bet for a clean sheet as well – conceding only five goals in eight straight wins against Palace – Van Dijk could provide a perfect double threat despite the off-putting outlay for the Netherlands captain.
ABDOULAYE DOUCOURE (Aston Villa v Everton)
Abdoulaye Doucoure may not be your typical fantasy midfielder in the ilk of Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes or Paul Pogba.
However, the Everton midfielder is in fine form and provides a wonderful budget option, having been involved in four goals in his past four games in the competition for the Toffees.
Aston Villa have managed just two shutouts in their past 16, too, so Doucoure's box-to-box prowess could cause carnage once more at Villa Park.
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Burnley v Arsenal)
Some fantasy players may have given up hope with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but he repaid the faith of those loyal to him with a goal against Norwich City last Saturday.
The Gabon forward, who many discounted after a poor last campaign, will be central to Mikel Arteta's revival and he has netted eight times in seven top-flight matches against Burnley.
Given Burnley have not kept a clean sheet in their past seven and Arsenal attempted 30 shots last time out, Aubameyang could provide more returns at Turf Moor.
SADIO MANE (Liverpool v Crystal Palace)
Salah appears the obvious option as always for the visit of Crystal Palace; however, Sadio Mane offers an alternate differential at Anfield.
Liverpool have fired in 100 shots already this term – just the second side to register a century in their opening four Premier League games since 2003-04 – and Mane has accounted for 22 of those.
The Senegal star has also scored in each of his past eight against Palace, making him one of the best picks for matchday five.
DANNY INGS (Aston Villa v Everton)
Danny Ings has been a fantasy favourite from the start of the season but has not delivered as of yet with Aston Villa.
That could change against Everton, however, as the Toffees are his favourite opponent having scored five top-flight goals against them.
The omens are in Ings' favour, too, given he has managed to score against Everton with all three of his previous Premier League clubs – could he make it a fourth with Villa?