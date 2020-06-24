Premier League heroes and villains of gameweek 30+

Bengaluru, June 24: Premier League football returned after three months with the first full round of fixtures post-lockdown. Surely the usual matchday atmosphere was clearly absent but there was no shortage of the usual drama and tension during the weekend’s fixtures. The 10 games threw up a couple of surprise results.
Unsurprisingly there were also several extraordinary signs of individual impression over the weekend but who gets the plaudits this gameweek and which players were a hindrance to their sides?
Here we take a look such four names:
Hero: Danny Ings – Southampton
Danny Ings’s best ever Premier League season continued with a fine finish in Southampton’s win at Norwich as the forward registered his 16th goal of the campaign at Carrow Road. He opened the scoring at 45th minute and later also notched an assist for Stuart Armstrong.
Villain: David Luiz
The experienced Brazil international was entrusted from the substitute bench to safeguard Arsenal’s defence after an injury to Pablo Mari against Manchester City. But the veteran shot-stopper was culpable in City's two goals before getting sent off. His failed attempt to control a Kevin de Bruyne through with his thigh was contributory in allowing Raheem Sterling breaking the deadlock while he mistimes a tackle on Riyad Mahrez which eventually handed him the red card and a penalty to City.
Hero: Raul Jimenez
The Mexican international continued his tidy early season form as he helped Wolves with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over West Ham. The Mexican frontman netted his 14th league goal of the season with one of his four shots with a bullet header. Jimenez's prolific scoring style has been fundamental to Wolves who remarkably remain in contention to secure Champions League football.
Villain: David de Gea
Instead of being a reliant guard, the United shot-stopper this term is often leaking goals with unconvincing fashion. De Gea was guilty of yet another unconvincing moment when he fumbled to keep out Steven Bergwijn’s powerful shot.
The rock-solid hit fired into his outstretched hand only to fly into the roof of the net. He did make a decent save later but accurately that goal proved to be the turning point of the game as a high flying United have had to come back with only a 1-1 draw.