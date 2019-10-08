Premier League heroes and villains of week 8

Kolkata, October 8: Eight weeks into the 2019-20 Premier League season and we have already had a host of surprise performances that continued this weekend with Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all losing.
Liverpool, however, continued their dominance as they brushed aside Leicester at Anfield to maintain their perfect start to the new season.
Arsenal also got back to winning ways as they Bournemouth. Frank Lampard's Chelsea also put in a strong display at Southampton away with the visitors claiming a 4-0 win.
There have been quite a few flashes of brilliance over the weekend, but who gets the plaudits? Here take a look at the heroes and villians of week 8.
Hero- Adama Traore (Wolves)
The biggest shock of the weekend came at Ethihad and it was all down to the brilliance of this one man. The former Barcelona academy star had scored just once in the Premier League for Wolves before the final 10 minutes at the Etihad on Sunday. Traore burst through the heart of Manchester City’s defence on two occasions and coolly finished past Ederson both times sinking the defending winners.
Villain- Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)
City's makeshift defender Fernandinho has been so far a solid addition in the heart of defence but his partner Otamendi yet again has had a horror game after Norwich defeat. He gifted two chances to Wolves in the first half and dived in twice on Jimenez once in the build-up to the first goal when he should have stayed on his feet.
Hero- David Luiz (Arsenal)
Luiz has been a figure of fun for a host of defensive errors early in his Arsenal career after making the switch across London from Chelsea in August but finally managed up to rise into the occasion and scored the winner of the game against Bournemouth. He scored the only goal of the game and played his part in just the club’s second clean sheet of the season.
Villain- Norwich defence
Norwich have managed to nick in some important wins over the last two months, but has been too much fragile on the back. They have now conceded 21 goals in eight matches after their 5-1 drubbing against Villa over the weekend. As if that number didn't make for poor, this was the second time Norwich have shipped four or more goals in a single game already.
Hero- Aaron Connolly (Brighton)
The 19-year-old Irish forward who was handed his dream debut over the weekend was everywhere against Spurs as it seems he covered every blade of grass. Spurs defence couldn’t get a handle on his speed and movement as he scored twice to defeat the visitors 3-0. He is the first teenager from the Republic of Ireland to score a Premier League brace since Robbie Keane in August 1999. His £4.5m price tag now could be a bargain in the long run.