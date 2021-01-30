Premier League introduces permanent concussion substitutes

Chennai, January 30: New changes are coming to England's top flight as the Football Association and the Premier League have seen their bid to introduce permanent concussion substitutes finally being approved by the lawmakers.
The new rules aims at putting players' welfare into concern, both on a short and long term basis.
The governing bodies approached the International Football Association Board (IFAB) about allowing teams the chance to remove any potentially concussed players from the pitch and replace them without using any of their regular subtitutes.
Concussion substitutions to be trialled in January 2021
Clubs involved in the Premier League will now start testing the new substitution rule from February 6.
The same rules apply to next month's fifth round of FA Cup ties, the Women's Super League as well as the Women's Championship.
Premier League clubs agree to concussion substitutions
"With player welfare the priority, the protocols will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number.
The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.
We have successfully applied to @TheIFAB to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions trials across the @premierleague, @BarclaysFAWSL, @FAWomensChamp and @EmiratesFACup:— The FA (@FA) January 29, 2021
"The trial is a result of the IFAB’s consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion," an FA statement said.
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo headed the call for the rule to be introduced after Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull after a head collision with Arsenal's David Luiz in their Premier League clash earlier this season.
The Mexican International required almost 10 minutes of treatment before being stretched off and taken to hospital.