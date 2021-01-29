Football
Nuno donates £250,000 to help fight poverty in Wolverhampton

By Dejan Kalinic
Nuno Espirito Santo
A donation of £250,000 from Nuno Espirito Santo helped launch a project to fight poverty in Wolverhampton.

London, January 29: Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo donated £250,000 to help fight poverty in Wolverhampton.

Nuno, who has been in charge of the Premier League club since 2017, made the donation to the Wolves Foundation to help it launch 'Feed Our Pack'.

The project will support selected foodbanks in the city to reduce the impacts of food poverty, and support residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wolves fans and the people of Wolverhampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived here almost four years ago, and I wanted to give something back and help the people who are struggling during the pandemic," Nuno said.

"When you live in a city, you see and hear how people have been affected, but it is also a great city where people help and support each other and this is a really important project from Wolves Foundation.

"Together we are stronger, and I hope that our supporters will want to join in and make sure we look after those people in our community who need it most during these really difficult times."

Ahead of visiting Crystal Palace on Saturday, Wolves are 13th in the Premier League table.

Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
