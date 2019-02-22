Football

Premier League preview: Man United seek to derail Liverpool title bid as Spurs lurk

By
Manchester United host Liverpool on February 24
London, February 22: Liverpool face their toughest assignment of the Premier League run-in on paper when they travel to Manchester United on Sunday (February 24) as Tottenham seek to sneak back into the heart of the title race.

With current leaders Manchester City playing Chelsea in the EFL Cup final this weekend, the trip to Old Trafford is effectively Jurgen Klopp's side's game in hand as they bid to open up a three-point lead in the Premier League race.

Liverpool thumped United 3-1 at Anfield in the last match of Jose Mourinho's reign on December, but the Red Devils are transformed under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are back in the top four.

If Tottenham beat Burnley and Liverpool slip up, Mauricio Pochettino's men will be just two points behind City and Liverpool, with all three clubs having played 27 matches. If United lose and with Chelsea not playing in the league this weekend, Arsenal will look to surge into the top four when they host Southampton.

Here is a look at some of this weekend's key Premier League fixtures.

Wary Liverpool face Old Trafford litmus test

Liverpool know that a win at Old Trafford - where they have won just twice in the league since 2004 - would be a huge statement of intent as they hunt their first English top-flight title since 1990.

Klopp's men are 14 points clear of United but they will be facing a different team from the one they demolished in December, courtesy of a goal from Sadio Mane and two from Xherdan Shaqiri.

"Since the new manager came in there is a new flow, they played good games and have won a lot and that is building confidence in the team," said Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

"It's also a home game for them so they will have a lot of confidence as they don't have the problems they had before."

Solskjaer's tough side

Solskjaer has lifted his side into the Champions League places and knows any chance he has of becoming the next permanent manager probably hinges on staying there.

But defender Luke Shaw says the interim boss, known for his sunny demeanour, is capable of showing some steel.

"You know, Ole does it at the right time (shows another side)," Shaw told MUTV.

"He knows how good we can be and, if we're not up to his standards or the standards of Manchester United, he will certainly let you know.

"We've had a few moments like that where we might have been comfortable in a game but got a bit sloppy. He's the manager and he tells the players what he wants. It's good and what we need sometimes, a kick up the backside from the manager, if we're getting too comfortable."

Spurs stealth attack

Despite showing incredible tenacity to stay on the edge of the Premier League title race, Tottenham have gone under the radar, with Manchester City and Liverpool the constant focus.

But four straight league victories have kept Spurs in the hunt for their first English top-flight title since 1961 - and they are getting ready to welcome talisman Harry Kane back into the fold.

"He is doing very well and maybe he is going to be available at Burnley (on Saturday)," said Pochettino.

"Harry is an animal and wants to be ready as soon as possible. In the last 10 days he has been fantastic and having him back available is a fantastic boost for everyone."

Ozil returns for Arsenal’s top-four push

After being subdued since their unbeaten run ended, Arsenal somewhat broke their shackles thanks to the return of Mesut Ozil, who helped the Gunners with a 3-0 home win over Bate Borisov to reach the last 16 of Europa League.

But, in the weekend they host Southampton, who beat the Gunners 3-2 in December. So, Unai Emery will look to avenge that defeat with a convincing performance as he prepares to give Ozil another chance in his Premier League squad.

Golden oldie Hodgson is record-breaker

Roy Hodgson will become the oldest manager in Premier League history when Crystal Palace take on Leicester.

The former Liverpool and England boss will break Bobby Robson's record for the Premier League era, which has stood since Robson's final game at Newcastle in August 2004.

He will be 71 years and 199 days old on Saturday.

The pair are among four managers to take charge of a Premier League game in their 70s, with former United boss Alex Ferguson and Cardiff's Neil Warnock also part of the exclusive club.

Fixtures (IST Times) – Live on Star Sports Network and HotStar

Saturday

Cardiff v Watford (1.15 AM)

West Ham v Fulham (1.15 AM)

Burnley v Spurs (6 PM)

Bournemouth v Wolves (8.30 PM)

Newcastle v Huddersfield (8.30 PM)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (11 PM)

Sunday

Arsenal v Southampton (7.35 PM)

Manchester United v Liverpool (7.35 PM)

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
