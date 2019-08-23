Football
Premier League: Probable Arsenal XI against Liverpool

By
Premier League: Probable Arsenal XI against Liverpool

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Arsenal versus Liverpool match has always been a blockbuster off late. Although in recent times, the former have been on the receiving end, where they have conceded at least three goals in all four of their last top-flight visits to Liverpool​.

However, after grasping their best start to a Premier League season in ten years, albeit after narrowly beating Newcastle and Burnley, they should be more confident about clinching a positive result.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has decisions to make in some key areas and must now decide whether to keep faith with the younger players in his side, aware of the threat that Liverpool pose in front of their own supporters.

We look at their best possible XI who could well make an upset at Anfield:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno is certain to keep his place between the sticks and Emery will be hoping his No.1 is in good form as he’ll seemingly be a busy man against the attacking Reds.

Defence: Emery has played in a back four system in their last two games however twerk the formation now against the mighty home side. Last season, in many away games, the Spaniard put his team in a three-man backline formation and he could well set his team again against Klopp this week.

David Luiz made his debut against Burnley and overall he had a decent game so he is likely to keep his place alongside Sokratis this weekend. Calum Chambers who missed the last game, despite impressing against Newcastle on the opening weekend could be called back in the line-up to partner them.

Monreal who is defensively better than Kolasinac should retain the shirt at left wing-back position while Ainsley Maitland-Niles will continue at right wing-back in the absence of Hector Bellerin.

Midfield: Granit Xhaka is set to return to the squad after recovering from a bruised back injury that kept him out of the Burnley game last time out. But it will be interesting to see how Emery lines-up in midfield. Both Guendouzi and Ceballos were excellent against Burnley last weekend and Emery could well opt for them in that case the casualty will be off youngster Joe Willock's.

Forward: The front two will likely to be the usual combination of both Aubameyang and Lacazette. Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s match-winner against both Burnley and Newcastle so he’s certain to keep his place but he may be the one playing the free role, behind his French partner, to roam around and create spaces and chances. Lacazette is expected to be the frontman looking to build on his goal against Burnley last weekend. New signing Pepe might have a wait a little bit more to get his Pl start as he is likely to be the difference-maker from the bench.

Predicted Line-up (3-4-1-2)

IN: Leno; Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis; Niles, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Monreal; Ceballos; Aubameyang, Lacazette

OUT: Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee), Kieran Tierney (groin), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin)

Doubtful: Mesut Ozil (lack of fitness).

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 13:43 [IST]
