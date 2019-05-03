Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The big Friday Premier League quiz

By
Paul Pogba

London, May 3: Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page.

Fixtures | Results | Points table

so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Everton forward Richarlison has scored 13 Premier League goals this season. Only two Brazilian players have ever scored more in a single campaign. Who are they?

2. Which are the only two teams not to earn a single point away from home in the Premier League since the end of January?

3. Cardiff City will be relegated if they lose to Crystal Palace. How many times has Neil Warnock previously been relegated in his managerial career?

4. Liverpool have lost 10 away Premier League games against Newcastle United. Against which three teams have they lost more often on the road?

5. Manchester United have lost five away matches in a row in all competitions. When did they last lose six?

Answers:

1. Roberto Firmino (15 in 2017-18) and Robinho (14 in 2008-09). 2. Huddersfield Town and Tottenham. Until the end of January, Spurs had won more away games (11), secured more away points (33) and scored more away goals (30) than any other Premier League side this season! 3. Twice - with Notts County in 1991-92, and Sheffield United in 2006-07. 4. Tottenham (12), Chelsea (14) and Manchester United (16). 5. February 1974. They were relegated that season.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue