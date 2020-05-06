Coronavirus in sport: Premier League return subject to constructive meetings, says UK government

Bengaluru, May 6: Discussions relating to the return of Premier League football have been held in constructive meetings, according to the United Kingdom Government's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab, while the administration is also keen to explore the option of restarting all sports leagues behind closed doors.
The Premier League has been on hiatus for almost two months due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has impacted much of the world and brought professional sport to a standstill.
When the matches were stopped in March, Liverpool were on the threshold of ending their two-decade long title drought, having amassed a whopping 82 points from 29 games, 25 points ahead of nearest rivals and defending champions Manchester City.
'Project Restart', as it has been dubbed, is being planned by the Premier League, as decision-makers look to determine the best way to resume matches.
According to reports, numerous ideas are being considered, such as playing the remaining matches behind closed doors at neutral venues, while Professional Footballers' Association chief Gordon Taylor has suggested matches could even be shortened.
Raab confirmed the government has already held talks with sporting bodies with regards to allowing athletes and players to resume training, and while he suggested discussions are going well, he stressed safety is the priority.
"I think it would lift the spirit of the nation," Raab said in the government's daily briefing.
"The government has had constructive meetings with sports bodies over plans for athletes to resume training when it's safe to do so.
"The culture secretary has also been working on a plan to get sports played behind closed doors when we move to the second phase.
"We can only do it when the medical and scientific advice is that it can be done safely and sustainably, but that is certainly something under active consideration," he added.
Asked about the possibility of all sports matches restarting, Raab said it would "lift the spirits of the nation".
"The sports minister has also been working on a plan to get sports played behind closed doors and that's something under active consideration," he said, while adding that it would only happen it could be done "safely and sustainably".
