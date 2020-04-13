Premier League's longest serving player of every club

Bengaluru, April 13: The likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes or Jamie Carragher are rare in this current period of English football who have provided years of service and stayed with the team through thick and thin.
However, there is still a pool of players who have shown what it means to play for a particular club and serving to the shirt since their arrival.
Last summer Premier League clubs had seen several of their longest-serving players depart for new challenges leaving a new age of players endeavouring the weight of being the most seasoned name in the squad.
We’ve compiled a list of such longest-serving players at each Premier League club, based on when they signed their first professional contract with the club.
Arsenal - Emiliano Martinez
The Gunners keeper has been at the club since 2010 making a debut in 2012. But he has made just 23 more appearances for the club over the last eight years and has had six loan spells away from north London in England and Spain.
Aston Villa – Jack Grealish
The Aston Villa captain came through the youth ranks at the side and made his debut as a 16-year-old when he was an unused sub against Chelsea in 2012. He has made 176 appearances for the club so far.
AFC Bournemouth – Charlie Daniels
The left-back signed for Cherries in 2011 on loan but the deal was made permanent the very season. Since then he has been with the side through thick and thin and from league one to the Premier League journey.
Brighton – Lewis Dunk
The Brighton skipper came through the youth system and made his first-team debut way back in 2010. He has 283 Brighton appearances to his name so far and was one of the major reasons behind their Premier League promotion in 2017-18.
Burnley – Kevin Long
Not a household name of Burnley colours despite signing for the side in 2010. The defender has had six different loan spells away from Turf Moor in 10 years but still is one the books of Sean Dyche's side. He has made a total 66 appearances for the PL side so far.
Chelsea – Cesar Azpilicueta
After Gary Cahill's departure, Azpilicueta is the most experienced player in the side. He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and so far has made 274 appearances. During his time at the club, he has won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and an FA Cup.
Crystal Palace – Joel Ward
The defender signed for the side in 2012 and helped them guiding to the PL promotion. Since then he has been a pivotal member of the team making 187 top-flight appearances so far.
Everton – Leighton Baines
A toffees product rejoined the side in 2007 and has been with the first-team set-up since then. The 35-year-old has made more than 400 appearances for the Toffees being one of Premier leagues all-time greatest.
Leicester City – Kasper Schmeichel
The Danish keeper has been on Foxes books since 2011 and has been a key figure for the Foxes ever since. Starting from promotion to Premier League to an incredible PL winning trophy in 2015-16.
Liverpool – Jordan Henderson
The English skipper was signed from Sunderland in 2011 and now has amassed more than 350 appearances for the side. Following the departure of Steven Gerrard in 2015, he was appointed club captain as well and he led his side to the Champions League trophy last season. He could also be the first Liverpool captain to win Pl title this season.
Manchester City – David Silva
The Spanish playmaker was signed from Valencia in 2010 and has established himself as one of the best-attacking midfielders the Premier League has seen. But this season is likely to be his last season for the Citizens. But certainly having won plenty of trophies, he will go down as one of the best playmakers of Premier League.
Manchester United – Phil Jones
The English defender is one of the very few people left since Sir Alex Ferguson's period. He was signed in 2011 but the defender hasn’t been quite successful due to inconsistency and bad injury record.
Newcastle United – Rob Elliot
The shot-stopper signed for the side in 2011 but has been a backup role since then. He has made only 68 appearances for the team so far.
Norwich City – Alexander Tettey
The 33-year-old has been with the canaries since 2012 and served them with utmost honour ever since. The Norweigan has made 226 appearances so far, experiencing two relegations and two promotions with them.
Sheffield United – Chris Basham
The English defender signed for the Blades in 2014 and since then has helped them win two promotions in three seasons to reach the Premier League this season being a key member.
Southampton – James Ward-Prowse
The English midfielder came through the ranks to make the first team at the age of 16 in 2011. He helped the side win promotion in his very first season and so far has made 269 appearances for the club.
Tottenham – Harry Kane
The English forward signed his professional contract in 2010 but has had several loan spells. But burst into the Spurs first team in 2014 and since then has not had to look back. Since his arrival, no one has more involvement than him so far and he has won two PL golden boots in the meantime.
Watford – Troy Deeney
Has been on the Hornets' books since 2010 and now is their all-time third top scorer in the Premier League.
West Ham – Mark Noble
The only player in this list who is still serving for one side ever since his debut. The 35-year-old is currently in his fifteenth season with the side but still is one of the first names on the team sheet. He has made over 450 appearances for the side in the meantime.
Wolves – Matt Doherty
The right fullback has been with the Tigers since 2010 and has experienced playing in England's all top three divisions, making about 300 appearances so far.