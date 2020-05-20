Premier League's most underrated players from top six this season

Bengaluru, May 20: The top teams in the English Premier League have their star players and they justifiably garner the most attention. But these teams also have their unsung heroes, whose performances are crucial but go unnoticed.
Here's a list of six players from Premier Leagues' top six sides below:
Nemanja Matic - Manchester United
Often criticised for being slow and lacking fitness for playing high-intensity football, Matic has truly come to his best again this season with a massive turnaround in the second half of the campaign. Long injuries to McTominay and Paul Pogba meant that Matic got a long run in the first-team since December. And it resulted in him being one of the most standout players of the team.
With him on the pitch, United have been most successful this season. He started in 14 of Manchester United’s last 17 matches in all competitions while in his last 20 appearances, United have kept 20 clean sheets which speak the volume of his performance. Matic has started in 38 games for United this term resulting in 23 wins, 7 draws and 8 loses. United have conceded only 0.8 goals per game while scored 1.7 games per 90.
Bernd Leno - Arsenal
Pierre Emerick Aubameynag may get all the attention from Arsenal fans for his goal-scoring streak and leading the team from the front. But the Gunners goalkeeper too has been as pivotal as him. Despite the North London side having the worst defence among the top six, Leno has made the second-most saves in the division and kept 7 clean sheets in the process.
Joe Gomez - Liverpool
The League leaders have the best defence in the division and mostly the likes of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson get the plaudit. But another man, who may have been pretty influential this term is this young English boy.
Gomez has left behind his injury scare this season and truly has established himself as a regular in the line-up. In Matip's absence, Liverpool haven't suffered from starting Gomez. He has 10 clean-sheets to his name in 19 games in the league forming a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk.
Mateo Kovacic - Chelsea
The Croatian midfielder has gone from strength to strength becoming a key element of Frank Lampard's system. While N’Golo Kante still attracts the plaudits despite having a tough time and Jorginho’s earning plenty of plaudits for his passing game, it is mainly the former Real Madrid midfielder who has been ticking the Blues midfield.
Kovacic comfortable movement in transitions between defence and attack with the ball at his feet is the main reason behind Chelsea's fluid but compact gameplay. Although he may have only a handful return with two goals and three assists but his overall influence in the side has been impeccable, to say the least.
Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City
It is hard to choose an underrated player in a team full of stars but the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder could be that very name who gets very little attention from the world. With Fernandinho often shifting the central defence, Gundogan has been pretty regular in the side but has to adapt to playing the deep holding playmaker role. The German precisely has lived up to the side who still has managed two goals and one assist in the league so far.
Harry Winks - Tottenham Hotspur
Despite Spurs having one of the worst injury-ridden campaigns this season, the 23-year-old Spurs academy prodigy has stood tall in the middle of the pitch delivering consistent results every week. There were questions from some quarters that Winks is not quite the player he’s being made out to be.
But the now England midfielder has become an integral part of Mourinho’s plans and seemingly becoming a firm fan favourite at White Hart Lane. He has been the only player from the side who looks best moving the team forward, often emerging out of tight spots with a smart pass or touch on the half-turn.