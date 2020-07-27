David Luiz errors, ever-present Van Dijk and Norwich woe - the Premier League season's quirkiest Opta numbers

London, July 27: The Premier League's longest season yet concluded on Sunday (July 26) with Liverpool champions for the first time.
The Reds were comfortable in ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title, but there was drama until the closing minutes of the final day.
Manchester United and Chelsea can celebrate Champions League qualification as the division's strugglers reflect on their contrasting fortunes.
Meanwhile, with the help of Opta data, we look at some of the quirkiest numbers from the 2019-20 campaign.
5 - David Luiz conceded five penalties in the Premier League this season, the most a player has ever given away in a single season in the competition.
167 - Jack Grealish was fouled 167 times in the 2019-20 Premier League, the most fouls won by a player in a single campaign on record (since 1998-99).
24 - Scott McTominay now has the fastest Premier League yellow card on record. He was booked just 24 seconds into Manchester United's December home win against Newcastle United.
2000 - It was a season of milestones for McTominay, who scored Manchester United's 2000th Premier League goal against Norwich City in October. They became the first club to the landmark.
27 - The Norwich class of 2019-20 became the only side not to record a single point from a losing position in Premier League history. They lost all 27 matches in which they fell behind.
0 - Excluding own goals, no English players scored for @Wolves in 2019-20, just the fourth different side to go through an entire Premier League campaign with no English scorers (Fulham in 2001-02 and 2005-06, Arsenal in 2006-07 and Stoke in 2015-16). Cultured. pic.twitter.com/ha5bAhgO8g— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020
4 - Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard's fourth-placed finish is the highest finish for an English manager in their debut Premier League season since Frank Clark's Nottingham Forest came third in 1994-95.
2 - Lampard's season ended well, but September's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool made him just the second Chelsea boss - after Bobby Campbell in 1988 - to lose his first four home matches in all competitions.
33 - At the age of 33, Jamie Vardy became the oldest player to win the Premier League Golden Boot, scoring 23 goals in 2019-20.
5 - Virgil van Dijk became just the fifth outfield player to play every minute for a Premier League title-winning side, following Gary Pallister (1992-93), John Terry (2014-15), Wes Morgan (2015-16) and Cesar Azpilicueta (2016-17).
2013 - Anthony Martial's June hat-trick against Sheffield United was Manchester United's first in the Premier League since Robin van Persie scored three against Aston Villa in April 2013.
7 - Martial and Marcus Rashford assisted one another a combined seven times in this season's Premier League, the most of any pairing in a single edition of the competition for Manchester United.
4 - West Ham midfielder @_DeclanRice has become the fourth player to play every minute of a @premierleague season aged 21 or younger - along with Gary Kelly (1993/94), Frank Lampard (1998/99) and Wayne Bridge (2001/01 and 2001/02). Bubbles. pic.twitter.com/XRRH8UEDL0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020
49 - All 49 clubs to have played in the Premier League have conceded at least one hat-trick after Raheem Sterling's three-goal haul against Brighton and Hove Albion in July.
14 - Manchester United won 14 penalties in the 2019-20 season, the most a team has ever won in a single Premier League campaign.
29 - Harry Kane is the only player to face more than one club in the Premier League and score against them all, with Sheffield United the 29th he netted against.
15 - Kevin De Bruyne ended the season with a joint-record 20 assists - tied with Thierry Henry - but he became the first player to set up 15 goals in three separate Premier League campaigns.
93 - Tottenham went a record 93 games without a goalless draw before they were held 0-0 by Watford in January.