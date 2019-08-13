Football
Premier League sides who broke their transfer record this summer

Bengaluru, Aug 13: The Premier League clubs and their transfer records ranked up 1.41 billion pounds on new players in the summer transfer window which is the second-highest of all time, marginally short of the record of 1.43 billion pounds, which was set in 2017.

However, it still saw 10 out of 20 clubs break their club-record fee to sign there preferred targets. Never has there been an era when prices have gone up so radically when it comes to transfer fees. Below we take a look at all the teams who have broken their club transfer records this summer, and the players who led them to do so.

Arsenal

Player: Nicolas Pepe (from Lille)

Fee: £72m

Previous record: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, £55m, January 2018

The popular belief in the transfer market was Arsenal only had mere £55m to spend in Summer but shocking everyone, the Gunners signed the Ivory international from the rumoured grasp of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG.

Aston Villa

Player: Wesley (from Club Brugge)

Fee: £22m

Previous record: Darren Bent, £18m, January 2011

After gaining promotion this year, Dean Smith signed around 12 players, breaking their club record times to land their preferred target. But the most costly one arrived from Belgium, breaking former club legend Daren Bent's record.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Player(s): Neil Maupay (from Brentford) and Adam Webster (from Bristol City)

Fee: £20m

Previous record: Alireza Jahanbakhsh, £17m, July 2018

The lower tabled side who just about consolidated their place in the Premier League last Summer, broke their club record twice. They have made a statement on their intentions to improve on last season. Neil Maupay comes in from Brentford to take the pressure of Glenn Murray's shoulder for scoring goals, while Adam Webster's arrival from Bristol City adds competition at the back.

Leicester City

Player: Youri Tielemans (from Monaco)

Fee: £40.5m

Previous record: Islam Slimani, £30m, August 2016

Leicester after having an impressive season last term broke transfer records in successive two weeks. They acquired Ayoze Perez from Newcastle over a £30m fee but later made a deal permanent for their last year's loanee showstopper, Tielemens from Monaco for just £40.5m.

Manchester City

Player: Rodri (from Atletico Madrid)

Fee: £63m

Previous record: Riyad Mahrez, £60m, July 2018

The defending champions since last Summer were eager to land a supporting hand to Fernandinho in the middle of the pitch and this term finally got their preferred man. Guardiola triggered the release clause of the Spaniard at the start of the transfer window who just spent one impressive season under Simeone at Atletico.

Newcastle United

Player: Joelinton (from Hoffenheim)

Fee: £40m

Previous record: Miguel Almiron, £20m, January 2019

Newcastle had to wait to break their transfer record exactly 14 years before they signed Miguel Almiron in January. But they did not have to wait too long for it to be broken again, with the Magpies shelling out £40m on Joelinton, who will lead the attack of Steve Bruce's side.

Sheffield United

Player: Oli McBurnie (from Swansea City)

Fee: £17.5m

Previous record: Lys Mousset, £10m, July 2019

Another promoted team too did not hesitate to shell out money to grab their potential targets. Sheffield broke their bank four times this Summer. The first signing was of Luke Freeman who joined for £4m followed by Callum Robinson signing for £8m. Lys Mousset's arrival from Bournemouth then took the record to £10m, but Oli McBurnie finishes the window as Sheffield United's most expensive player.

Tottenham Hotspur

Player: Tanguy Ndombele (from Lyon)

Fee: £55m

Previous record: Davinson Sanchez, £42m, August 2017

After nearly one year without signing anyone, Spurs managed to break their record to land Ndombele with the impressive midfielder joining from Lyon for £55m. Spurs fought off interest from Manchester United and PSG.

Watford

Player: Ismaila Sarr (from Rennes)

Fee: £30m

Previous record: Andre Gray, £18.5m, August 2017

Watford were relatively quiet the whole transfer window but on the deadline day made their mark by signing the Ligue 1 ace. The attacker enjoyed a good season with Rennes last year, scoring eight goals and recording six assists, and joined the Hornets on a five-year deal.

West Ham United

Player: Sebastien Haller (from Eintracht Frankfurt)

Fee: £45m

Previous record: Felipe Anderson, £36m, July 2018

The London based club continue breaking their club transfer record this Summer as well under Pellegrini. With the Hammers short of options in the attack, following the departure of Arnautovic, they landed last season's Bundesliga sensation Sebastien Haller who bagged 20 goals in 41 games last season.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
