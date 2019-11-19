Premier League: Three key players behind Leicester City's success this season

Bengaluru, Nov 19: At the start of the season, very few people expected Leicester City to do this well. What a season the Foxes are having and the credit goes to the manager Brendan Rodgers. It was predicted that they could probably challenge for top six at best but in reality, the club does not look only solid top-four challengers but title challengers as well.
Along with Chelsea, Leicester City entered the title race which looked destined to be a two-horse race between Liverpool and Manchester City at the beginning of the season. However, after 12 games, Leicester along with Chelsea find themselves one point ahead of champions Manchester City and eight behind red-hot Liverpool.
While Brendan Rodgers deserves all the plaudits for the work he is doing at King Power Stadium but that is because his players are performing on a consistent basis. In this article, we will look at three key players behind the Foxes' success this season.
Jamie Vardy
The man behind Leicester City's in the 2015-16 title win has been on fire this season. Even though he never really disappointed in a Leicester City shirt, the 32-year-old has hardly been this much lethal since the title-winning campaign. With 11 goals to his name already this season, the English international is leading the golden boot race ahead of the likes of Tammy Abraham and Sergio Aguero.
Leicester City create a lot of chances mostly thanks to the sheer pace and ability of their centre-forward as he once again looks unleashed. The high-intensity pressing game deployed by Rodgers suits Vardy's style really well and that is showing in his game.
James Maddison
The 22-year-old is a player watched regularly by the big boys of England and abroad and that speaks for his immense quality. The young attacking midfielder is the prime creator of the Leicester City side and is himself a good goalscorer from the midfield.
The England international, wanted desperately by Manchester United has 4 goals and 2 assists to his name playing a crucial role for Rodgers' side. He averages 2.2 key passes and 0.3 through balls every game this season and on top of that, his work rate is equally impressive.
Wilfred Ndidi
In modern football, no matter how good a team is, a quality defensive midfielder is a necessity to become successful. And, behind Leicester's impressive season so far, Wilfred Ndidi has had a key role to play.
The 22-year-old has made 5.4 tackles, 3.3 interceptions and 2.1 clearances every game on an average. On top of his excellent defensive abilities, he has always kept the team ticking with his range of passing which is evident from his passing success rate of 84% passing accuracy with an average of 0.5 key passes and 2.7 long balls played every game.