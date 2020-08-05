Premier League: Three relegated players Liverpool should target

Bengaluru, Aug 5: It was a season to remember for Liverpool as they finally ended their 30-year drought for the League title. Jurgen Klopp has done a remarkable job at Anfield over the last few years and one of the reasons behind the Reds' incredible success both on and off the pitch has been their shrewd transfer strategy.
While their competitors tried to splash money for fun to improve their respective squads, Liverpool's approach in the transfer market has been completely different. Yes, they did spend big amounts when it was absolutely needed as we have seen in the cases of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Naby Keita but other than that, most transfer during Klopp's reign at Liverpool can now be seen as bargains.
Since Klopp took over at the club, Liverpool have raided three relegated clubs in order to get bargain deals and all three can be termed as a success if we look back now. The first player the Reds signed from a relegated side was Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle United and the Dutchman went on to become the most used player in Klopp's ever-rotating midfield during Klopp's reign at Anfield.
The next season, Liverpool signed Andrew Robertson from relegated Hull City and under Klopp's tutelage, the Scot has established himself as the best left-back in the world. Xherdan Shaqiri was the next to follow the trend as he was signed from relegated Stoke City and despite the fact that he has not been able to become a key member of the squad, his contribution to Liverpool especially in their Champions League triumph last season was immense.
It's now a public knowledge that Liverpool are not willing to spend too much this summer during this pandemic hit situation and it became clear when they opted not to trigger the release clause of their primary summer target Timo Werner. But, Klopp knows that he cannot afford to stand still when all the rivals have already started improving and could therefore once again look at the wealth of players who have been relegated this season. Here, we will take a look at three relegated players Liverpool should look for in order to strengthen their Premier League winning side.
Lloyd Kelly - Bournemouth
Former Bristol City defender Lloyd Kelly has been a long-term target of Liverpool and the Reds wanted him last summer as well but the Englishman chose to join Bournemouth in search of regular playing time. It was a sensible move from his point of view but now that the Cherries have been relegated, Liverpool should try their luck once again.
The Reds do not have a natural left-back to deputise Andrew Robertson and Kelly is capable enough of doing a reasonable job. On top of that, he is equally comfortable at centre-back and therefore, could prove to be a great squad player for the Reds. At just 21 years of age, the Englishman can improve a lot in coming years and could prove to be a solid bargain signing for the Reds.
Ismaïla Sarr - Watford
Liverpool will be well aware of the quality of Ismaïla Sarr who almost single-handedly blew their hopes for the invincible. The Senegal international has enjoyed an up and down debut season at Vicarage Road but he is indeed a special talent and is too good for the Championship. Sarr is capable of playing on either flank and has all the attributes to become one of the best wide forwards in the world just like his compatriot and idol Sadio Mane. Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old on a number of occasions in the past and should now look to get a cut-price deal for the former Metz and Rennes star following the relegation of Watford.
Todd Cantwell - Norwich City
Despite the fact that Norwich never looked good enough to stay in the Premier League this season, they still were arguably the most exciting team to watch in the bottom half. The Canaries boast some excellent young players in the books and one of them is Todd Cantwell whose first season in the Premier League has been quite impressive.
Cantwell has been linked with a host of big clubs including Liverpool and the 22-year-old would certainly be a solid addition to the Reds. Capable of playing on the flanks as well as through the middle, Cantwell would have been an ideal replacement of Adam Lallana who has departed Anfield in favour of a move to Brighton and Hove Albion. However, with youngster Curtis Jones having emerged from the academy this season, the Reds might choose not to replace Lallana with a new signing at all.