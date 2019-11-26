Premier League: Three talking points from Matchday 13

Bengaluru, November 26: Premier League football returned this weekend after a week's gap due to international break and it turned out to be an exciting one as Liverpool added to the lead at the top despite a bit of scare on their trip to Crystal Palace.
Manchester City, on the other hand, showed their champions' mentality to make a comeback against in-form Chelsea after going 1-0 down. Brendan Rodgers Leicester City also won their fifth League game in a row to maintain their second spot.
In this article, we will discuss three talking points from the game:
1. Liverpool show their grit and mentality yet again
Liverpool have hardly been at their free-flowing best this season. Rather, Jurgen Klopp has brought a pragmatic approach to his game which seems to have done the Reds a massive favour. Despite not really playing at their best, they somehow manage to get the results and they have done this on a regular basis this season.
When Crystal Palace equalized through Wilfred Zaha on Saturday (November 23), Liverpool were considerably struggling to create enough chances but they found their winner minutes later. This really speaks a lot about Liverpool's character and that they really mean business this season.
2. Manchester City refuse to give in while Chelsea impress despite loss
Manchester City have fallen way behind Liverpool in the title race this season already but showed why they are the champions of England by registering a comeback win against in-form Chelsea on Saturday (November 23).
The Cityzens proved a point that they are prepared to take the title race down the wire and Liverpool will not be allowed a free run.
On the other hand, Chelsea made Manchester City's life really hard and deserved their lead. Although they did not win the game, Frank Lampard's side must be applauded for the fight they are showing this season.
3. Arsenal and Manchester United both continue to struggle
Arsenal and Manchester United were on the end of yet another poor result. Both sides are showing no real improvement at all and it is about time when the futures of their respective managers come into question.
The fans must be furious with the managers demanding answers and they could lose their jobs if things do not improve really soon.
Manchester United almost sealed a comeback win against a spirited Sheffield United side but a late dramatic equalizer from the Blades meant that the Red Devils had to be content with just one point.
Arsenal, on the contrary, needed a very late equalizer from Alexandre Lacazette to salvage one point against relegation-battling Southampton.