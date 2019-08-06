Premier League: Three teams that could challenge the top six

Bengaluru, August 6: Premier League is arguably the best football league in the world, and without any argument, it is quite safe to say that it is the most competitive league in Europe.
And, the competition only got much tougher in recent years due to immense influx of money through TV rights. Even the teams that get relegated earn a lot more than most clubs in the rest of the continent that fight for the League title.
Even though Manchester City won two back to back Premier League titles with almost no competition in 2017-18 and Liverpool giving them a run for their money the last time out, it cannot be said that they are clear favourites this time out.
What makes the Premier League more interesting is that almost every season the race for top four stays alive till the last gameweek.
It's officially #PLKickOff week 🙌#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QZK4B4BOhI— Premier League (@premierleague) August 5, 2019
A general perception is that the top six sides will fight each other for the Champions League spots, but there are quite a few sides that can give the big boys a hard run for their money this season and in this article, we will discuss about them.
1. Wolverhampton Wandererers: Promoted only last season, Wolves had a blistering comeback season in the Premier League last time out. They finished seventh in the table and defeated big boys like Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea during the season. With quite solid financial backing and a quality manager like Nuno at the helm, they look even more dangerous this time out.
With a few quality reinforcements like Patrick Cutrone and Jesus Vallejo, Wolves could start from where they left off last season and could prove to be a shock top four contender.
2. Everton: The Merseysiders invested heavily in their team last summer but it took them quite some time to find the formula to winning games. A strong end to the season saw them finish eighth last time out but they could be a surprise package this time around.
The Toffees have all the ingredients to finish in top six if not above. They already had a squad with plenty of quality and have acquired talented players like Moise Kean, Jean-Phlippe Mgabin and a few more. If they can work on their consistency, a top four finish would not be a very unrealistic demand at all.
3. Leicester City: The 2015-16 champions had an up and down season last time as it also saw them bringing in a new manager in Brendan Rodgers after sacking Claude Puel in the middle of the season. Yet, the Foxes finished ninth and they are certain to fight for a top six finish soon.
The Foxes had a decent transfer window signing quality players like Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez but they had a hammer blow when they had to sell their star defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United for a world record fee of £80m. We have to wait and see how they replace the former Hull City defender in the closing stages of the transfer window and if they can manage to do that, they can realistically challenge the big boys this season.