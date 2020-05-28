Premier League to restart on June 17: reports

London, May 28: The Premier League clubs finally fixed a date to restart the Premier League season, which had been stalled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The English Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.
No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.
Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.
The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.
Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training
https://www.mykhel.com/football/premier-league-clubs-vote-to-resume-contact-training-144342.html
The matches are the two games in hand. A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21, as Liverpool - with a 25-point lead at the top - aim to secure their first top-flight title in 30 years.
The Premier League hopes to complete the campaign by or on August 2, with the FA Cup final potentially taking place the weekend after.
Germany's Bundesliga has already managed to complete two rounds of fixtures since returning behind closed doors and there has been little player opposition to La Liga's plans to return in Spain from June 11.
Source: With inputs from PTI