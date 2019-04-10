Football

Premier League: Top six fastest players in this season

By
Premier League: Top six fastest players in this season
Timothy Fosu-Mensah

London, April 10: Premier League is known for it's fast and physical football which makes the worldwide fans sit on the edge of their seat. To further shed a light this, The Sun has listed top six-speed merchants who have featured in the top-flight this campaign.

Interestingly, Dutch international Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been revealed as the fastest player in the Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old defender is currently contracted with Manchester United until 2020, however, was sent out on a season-long loan to Fulham last summer.

He has featured 11 times for the Cottagers this season and but has clocked a record speed, 21.95mph while playing for the relegated London side, which is just shy of Sane's record last year.

Sane topped the all-time list by reaching a breathtaking speed of 22.05mph during one game last year beating the 22.0213mph set by Leicester's Jamie Vardy. Whilst the German winger features once again in this year's list but he only has managed the third spot.

Wolves 19-year old left wing-back Ruben Vinagre is in second place, just 0.08 seconds behind Fosu-Mensah and ahead of Sane. The Manchester City attacker could only manage a speed of 21.86mph being the third in the list.

Other notable mentions in the list are Newcastle right-back DeAndre Yedlin, West Ham's Felipe Anderson and Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

Yedlin who ran at 21.85mph made it to the fourth spot while West Ham’s attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson and Liverpool’s Divock Origi make up the rest of the top six, clocking speeds of 21.82 mph and 21.77 mph respectively.

Here is the list of the top six fastest players in the Premier League this season:

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 21.95mph

Ruben Vinagre - 21.87mph

Leroy Sane - 21.86mph

DeAndre Yedlin - 21.85mph

Felipe Anderson - 21.82mph

Divock Origi - 21.77mph

Full Time: TOT 1 - 0 MCI
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
