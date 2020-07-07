Premier League top six who have had the most decisions overturned by VAR

Bengaluru, July 7: One of the major highlights of Premier League this season has been the inclusion of VAR.
Due to the Video Assistant Referee, many goals have since been overturned and precisely it has been beneficial to some while some have faced the heat.
Premier League's so-called top six teams too have experienced the effects of the technology, but which team has gained the most from it while others have not had such. We have listed it below with the insights given by the ESPN:
Manchester United (+7)
The Red Devils have the most decisions overturned in their favour by VAR in the Premier League this season.
Solskjaer and co have had nine decisions overturned in their favour while only two gone against them. Aubameyang’s ruled-out goal for Arsenal was allowed to stand in September while Bruno Fernandes's penalty against Tottenham overturned in June.
In their favour, United received two penalties against Norwich, one against Manchester City. Goals of Zouma and Giroud were also ruled out while Watford were denied an equaliser at Old Trafford so were Everton.
Liverpool (+2)
The League leaders benefited from two VAR reviews during their 1-0 victory over Wolves with Sadio Mane’s goal awarded and Pedro Neto’s strike chalked off. Chelsea and Crystal Palace also had goals ruled out against Liverpool but Mane too saw his two goals being ruled out which evens the situation. Overall Liverpool have had five goals in their favour and three against.
Tottenham (0)
Spurs are neutral at such points with getting no favour from the technology so far. The North London side have seen six decisions in their favour while the same has gone against them. The most recent incident which happened was during Spurs match against Sheffield where Harry Kane's goal was ruled out after a handball claim from Lucas Moura.
Manchester City (0)
Var has intervened in 14 decisions for Pep Guardiola and the result is 7 against them and 7 in their favour. The most notable decision which has highlighted the impact of the technology is the sent-off of Fernandinho against Chelsea, which they lost 2-1 and Liverpool were crowned champions.
Arsenal (-1)
Mikel Arteta's side has not been lucky regarding this aspect with only three decisions going in their favour while four against them. The most notable decision was Aubameyang's red card against Crystal Palace as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Chelsea (-2)
Frank Lampard's team has suffered the most in this segment with a massive seven decisions going against them while only five helped them in a positive way.
Chelsea's two goals were denied against Manchester United after Var intervened although Lampard got some help from the technology when he visited Spurs, where they were also awarded a penalty and then Son Heung-min saw marching orders after review.