Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League: Tottenham 6-2 Leicester City: Son ends drought with sublime hat-trick in devastating cameo

By

London, Sept. 18: Son Heung-min ended his Premier League goal drought with a sensational second-half hat-trick as Tottenham routed Leicester City in a 6-2 rampage.

Premier League: Man City vs Wolves: Haaland sets PL record as City hand Wolves 3-0 winPremier League: Man City vs Wolves: Haaland sets PL record as City hand Wolves 3-0 win

The South Korea forward paid the price pre-match for his underwhelming form this season as he was benched by Antonio Conte for his side's final game before the international break.

Premier League Results | Points Table | Fixtures

But last term's Golden Boot winner came off the bench after the break to steal the show in a remarkable performance that saw him net three goals inside a quarter-hour of play.

1
2292888

All three goals came with a degree of class, to ensure Spurs head into the international window on a winning note and leave Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers under increasing pressure.

Source: OPTA

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More

Latest Videos

    + More
    Click to comments