Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour has it! Premier League trio circling around Dani Alves

By
Premier League trio circling around Dani Alves

Bengaluru, July 15: Three Premier League clubs have been linked with an audacious move for Dani Alves who is currently a free agent.

The 36-year-old is currently without a club following the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. After winning Ligue 1, the Brazilian went on to lift the Copa America trophy with his countrymen but, following a break focus now has shifted towards him finding a new side.

At the ripe old age of 36, the right-back was recently elected as Copa America’s player of the tournament, after he captained Brazil to their first title in 12 years.

It was the 40th trophy of his career and he appears to have no intentions on slowing down. The ex-Barcelona defender desires to continue playing at the highest level in Europe, with the aim of reaching the World Cup in Qatar 2022 still holding the captain’s armband.

Though now 36-years-old, Alves still has a lot to offer in terms of quality, experience and marketability for those willing to pay his wages for a short-term solution and Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester City have been now linked over a move.

Arsenal who are short of big transfer budget this Summer have reportedly reached the player with manager Emery personally making a contact with the defender. The Spanish manager worked with the player for one year at France and now reportedly wants to use his experience in a much-troubled Arsenal squad.

However, the deal could be a difficult one as he may prefer to join a team competing in the Champions League next season, rather than one aiming to get back into Europe's top competition.

Arsenal's arch-rivals Spurs have also been tipped over a move for the player. Spurs are looking to offload right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier, leaving just Kyle Walker-Peters the only remaining player in that position.

The move for the Brazilian goes against Pochettino’s regular transfer policy of raising young talent. However, with Alves available on a free transfer, as well as Trippier and Aurier free to leave the club, the move could act as a money saver.

Pep Guardiola who also reportedly is eying a right-back has also been credited with an interest for the player. The defending Premier League winners have been linked with a big-money move for Juventus right-back Jaoa Cancelo.

However, with the Citizens not ready to pay the massive £54m reported fee for the defender, Alves has emerged as one of the options. Prior to the PSG move, the Brazilian was approached by Guardiola but that time he declined the offer.

More DANI ALVES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: Check out Dream XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue