Rumour has it! Premier League trio circling around Dani Alves

Bengaluru, July 15: Three Premier League clubs have been linked with an audacious move for Dani Alves who is currently a free agent.
The 36-year-old is currently without a club following the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. After winning Ligue 1, the Brazilian went on to lift the Copa America trophy with his countrymen but, following a break focus now has shifted towards him finding a new side.
At the ripe old age of 36, the right-back was recently elected as Copa America’s player of the tournament, after he captained Brazil to their first title in 12 years.
It was the 40th trophy of his career and he appears to have no intentions on slowing down. The ex-Barcelona defender desires to continue playing at the highest level in Europe, with the aim of reaching the World Cup in Qatar 2022 still holding the captain’s armband.
Though now 36-years-old, Alves still has a lot to offer in terms of quality, experience and marketability for those willing to pay his wages for a short-term solution and Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester City have been now linked over a move.
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have now joined Man City in the battle to sign right-back Dani Alves.— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) July 14, 2019
Spurs could look to bring Alves in as a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who could leave the club before the closing of this summer transfer window.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/bu7trUE31P
Arsenal who are short of big transfer budget this Summer have reportedly reached the player with manager Emery personally making a contact with the defender. The Spanish manager worked with the player for one year at France and now reportedly wants to use his experience in a much-troubled Arsenal squad.
However, the deal could be a difficult one as he may prefer to join a team competing in the Champions League next season, rather than one aiming to get back into Europe's top competition.
Arsenal's arch-rivals Spurs have also been tipped over a move for the player. Spurs are looking to offload right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier, leaving just Kyle Walker-Peters the only remaining player in that position.
The move for the Brazilian goes against Pochettino’s regular transfer policy of raising young talent. However, with Alves available on a free transfer, as well as Trippier and Aurier free to leave the club, the move could act as a money saver.
Pep Guardiola who also reportedly is eying a right-back has also been credited with an interest for the player. The defending Premier League winners have been linked with a big-money move for Juventus right-back Jaoa Cancelo.
However, with the Citizens not ready to pay the massive £54m reported fee for the defender, Alves has emerged as one of the options. Prior to the PSG move, the Brazilian was approached by Guardiola but that time he declined the offer.