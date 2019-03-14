Football

Premier League trio given hope in pursuit of Ndombele

By
Olympique Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele
Bengaluru, March 14: Premier League trio Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham have been given fresh hope in their bid to sign Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele.

The 22-year-old French international has become one of the most-sought after players in Europe following his stunning form for Olympique Lyonnais over the past 18 months.

Spurs were the latest club to join the chase for the midfielder, who has been valued at £70m by the French side. That price tag has proved to be a successful deterrent over the past two transfer windows for Lyon.

However, the club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas has now suggested he could be open to offers for Ndombele.

Speaking to Footmercato, he said: “We want to win titles in France now, we want to go as high as possible in the hierarchy of European clubs so we must be in good economic health, but also have talent.

“We will only let go this summer one or maybe two players.”

That followed his remarks to Telefoot last week, admitting: “We will only allow one player who has interest to leave. I don't know which one yet, because I think a lot of them will have interest.”

Ndombele has shone both domestically and in Europe for high-flying Lyon this season. Spurs are set to battle both Manchester United and City for the ace as they look to fill the void left by Mousa Dembele’s January departure to Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou R&F.

Ndombele is an all-action modern day midfielder, a player every manager would love in his side. He is capable of playing either as a number six or a number eight and being only 22 years of age, he has a huge potential.

Pep Guardiola is a long time admirer of the Frenchman and wants him signed as a long-term replacement of Fernandinho who is now 33.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
