Premier League trio target Real Madrid star Isco

Bengaluru, March 5: Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are ready to battle it out for out-of-favour Real Madrid star Isco, according to reports in Europe.
Various reports claim that the fierce Premier League rivals have identified the Spaniard as a top target this summer.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to offload the 26-year-old at the end of the season as part of a huge clear-out which could also see Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Marco Asensio sold. And that could spark a four-way tug-of-war for his signature, with Juventus also keen.
Manchester United's left-wing role could be up for grabs with flop Alexis Sanchez failing to nail down the spot as his own.
On the other hand, Liverpool are yet to properly replace Philippe Coutinho in midfield and could deploy versatile Isco as a playmaker. Meanwhile, Guardiola has long been linked with a move for his compatriot from Real Madrid.
Isco has scored just one La Liga goal in five starts this season and has mainly had to settle for a place on the bench. He increased speculation about his future in Madrid with a petulant snub of one of manager Santiago Solari's backroom staff in February.
After playing just three minutes of the 3-0 win over Alaves, Isco swerved the club's matchday delegate Miguel Porlan as he tried to give him a pat on the back.
The Spaniard, who is out of contract in 2022, played just 15 minutes of Real's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday. The loss means Madrid are now 12 points behind their arch rivals in La Liga.
Last month, Isco was pretty vocal about his lack of game time at the Bernabeu.
Ex-Real player Ruben de la Red claimed the midfielder was "not performing to the required level" to play.
Isco responded: "Totally in agreement with De La Red, but when you don't enjoy the same opportunities as your team-mates, things change.
"Even so, I keep working and fighting hard as I wait for them! Hala Madrid!"