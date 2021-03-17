Premier League: Why Manchester United should sign this 22-year-old West Ham star

Bengaluru, March 17: Over the last couple of years, a name that has consistently been linked with a move to Manchester United is West Ham star midfielder Declan Rice. The 22-year-old has been very highly-rated from his young days and thanks to his immense potential, it is no surprise that he has been strongly linked with clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and of course his former club Chelsea who released him at the age of 14.
Over the past couple of weeks, it has been widely reported that Manchester United have reignited their interest in the England international. It is understood that the Red Devils could be preparing a mega-money move for the combative midfielder in the summer.
With Nemanja Matic facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford due to multiples factors like his gametime been cut short and age getting better of the Serb, it is no wonder that the Red Devils are looking to invest in a new defensive midfielder. And, Rice is a player who has what it takes to become one of the best players in that position in years to come and therefore, he would be a brilliant addition to the Red Devils.
In the last few years, Manchester United's transfer policy has been very much youth centric and they also have a very strong British core in their side. Rice is already a regular for the Three Lions and is only 22 years of age and both factors make him perfect for the club.
West Ham United have been one of the most improved teams of this season currently finding themselves fifth in the table and Rice has been one of the key figures behind the improvement. The Englishman has everything in his game that a modern day number six aspires of and he is also more than capable of playing at the heart of the defence both in a three-man and two-man defence.
Rice is one of the cleanest tacklers in the Premier League right now and commits very few fouls despite his knack of tackling on every opportunity. His technique of tackling is quite exemplary. Also, the Englishman is a very good reader of the game and that is evident from his average of 2 interceptions per game.
There is a strong chance that Rice would command a massive transfer fee but Manchester United have all the financial resources to make this deal happen. Signing Rice would be an absolute no-brainer for the Red Devils and if they want to take on their rivals for the Premier League, players like Rice would be required.