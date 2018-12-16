Premier League Wrap: Austin, Ings end Gunners' long unbeaten run; sensational Hazard powers Chelsea

London, December 16: Charlie Austin gave Ralph Hasenhuttl his first victory in charge of Southampton and ruined Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run with an 85th-minute winner in a 3-2 triumph on Sunday (December 16).
Danny Ings and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both hit braces before Bernd Leno came and missed Shane Long's cross to allow substitute Austin to head the hosts to their first victory in 15 outings.
Much of the build-up centred on the role Laurent Koscielny, starting his first top-flight match since April, would play in stabilising a makeshift three-man defence, yet it was he who twice lost Ings for a pair of first-half headers.
Mkhitarayan replied with one of his own before the break and levelled for the second time with a deflected 53rd-minute shot, but the Gunners' second-half fightback stopped short on this occasion as they were left three points adrift of the top four.
Eden Hazard starred for Chelsea as he scored one and set up another in a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.
Hazard netted a double in Chelsea's 4-0 win in the corresponding fixture last season, and the winger dazzled Brighton in the first half on Sunday.
With Pedro having benefited from Hazard's exceptional play for Chelsea's opener, the Belgian doubled the visitors' advantage with his first goal in eight games just after the half-hour, although he was replaced late on after picking up a knock.
Solly March's close-range finish after Marcos Alonso had hit the woodwork set up a grandstand finish, but Chelsea held firm to move back within two points of third-placed Tottenham.
Buoyed by his goal against Manchester City, David Luiz had Chelsea's first attempt, Mat Ryan doing well to judge the defender's dipping free-kick.
But Ryan was beaten in the 17th minute, as Hazard came to the fore.
After seeing his initial shot blocked, Hazard capitalised on the ricochet, driving into the area before sliding a disguised pass to the far post, setting up Pedro for a simple finish.
Hazard turned from provider to scorer 16 minutes later, racing clear of Brighton's defence to latch on to Willian's throughball and slot beyond Ryan.