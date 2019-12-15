Premier League Wrap: Greenwood strike rescues point for Solskjaer's men; Spurs march on

London, Dec. 15: Mason Greenwood scored 13 minutes from time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Manchester United and deny Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson a second consecutive Premier League victory.
United went into the game hoping to claim a third consecutive league win for the first time since January but David de Gea's failure to clear a first-half corner led to Victor Lindelof putting through his own net.
Everton defended resolutely as they sought to build on their 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park, and the commitment shown by a side lacking a number of key players will raise inevitable questions about Ferguson taking the manager's job on a permanent basis.
But United substitute Greenwood produced the cutting edge in attack that the hosts had been lacking and his strike ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men extended their unbeaten streak to six league matches.
Jesse Lingard dragged a shot wide on the turn from eight yards after United swept forward from the kick-off.
Marcus Rashford and Daniel James both went close, feeding on incisive long passes Lindelof and Scott McTominay, before Jordan Pickford parried a dipping Rashford free-kick away from danger as Everton continued to come under pressure.
Without the pace to hit United on the counter-attack, the visitors took a more patient approach and were rewarded when Leighton Baines' corner was misjudged by De Gea and the ball grazed the goalkeeper's knuckles before bouncing off Lindelof's leg and into the unguarded net.
Luke Shaw surged down the United left after an hour and fired a powerful drive that Pickford did well to parry away, and nine minutes later Lindelof curled a shot over the crossbar from the edge of the box with Everton pinned back.
United's late pressure paid off when James found Greenwood on the edge of the box and the teenager tucked a low drive into the bottom corner of Pickford's net to spare United's blushes.
What does it mean? Low press remains a problem for Solskjaer
Manchester City's open, attacking play created space for United to play in when they won the derby, but Everton's packed rearguard proved trickier for Rashford and James to unpick until Greenwood's intervention.
Meanwhile, Solskjaer still cannot rely on the composure of a defence that has conceded in 12 consecutive league games – the first time United have done so since 1971.
What's next?
After Colchester United visit Old Trafford in the League Cup on Wednesday, Manchester United travel to Watford in the Premier League while Everton entertain Leicester City in the cup and Arsenal in the league.
Jan Vertonghen's late header earned Tottenham a 2-1 win at Wolves that moves Jose Mourinho's side within three points of the Premier League's top four.
Spurs seemed set to be held to a 1-1 draw at a wet Molineux after an early Lucas Moura strike was cancelled out by Adama Traore's drive midway through the second half.
But in the first minute of added time, Vertonghen stooped to direct Christian Eriksen's right-wing corner past Rui Patricio to seal a fourth win in five league games for Mourinho.
Wolves, for whom Diogo Jota lashed wide at the death, slip below Tottenham in the Premier League table after seeing their 11-game unbeaten run in the league come to an unfortunate end.
Spurs had taken the lead in the eighth minute, Lucas jinking into the box down the right before smashing an unstoppable angled drive past Patricio and into the roof of the net.
Wolves responded well to the setback, Raul Jimenez firing wide after being set up by Jota, but Eric Dier missed a good chance to extend Spurs' lead before half-time, hitting the post after linking up with Dele Alli.
Alli curled a shot just wide after the restart but Wolves equalised in the 67th minute.
Jota and Jimenez combined to tee up Traore and he teased Vertonghen before thumping a powerful drive beyond Paulo Gazzaniga from 25 yards.
Wolves looked likelier to go on and win the game but Gazzaniga showed good reactions to keep out Romain Saiss's late header, a save that proved key.
Eriksen, who had just replaced Lucas, delivered the corner and Vertonghen found a pocket of space in the box to guide home the winner.