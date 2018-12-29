Premier League Wrap: Spurs slip up in title chase

Football

London, December 29: Wolves dealt a huge blow to Tottenham’s title aspirations with a shock 3-1 Premier League victory at Wembley on Saturday (December 29).

A 5-0 Boxing Day win over Bournemouth lifted Spurs above Manchester City into second but it was their failure to put this match to bed while they were on top that ultimately cost them at Wembley.

Harry Kane gave the home side the lead with a wonderful strike midway through the first half and Spurs - after scoring 11 goals in their last two matches - might have expected to kick on and subject Wolves to another hammering.

But the home side could not add to their tally despite dominating possession and Wolves produced a stunning second-half revival, with Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa finding the net after Willy Boly had equalised with the visitors’ first shot on target, ending Spurs' five-match winning run in the league.

Camarasa wins it after Maddison penalty miss

Victor Camarasa scored a magnificent stoppage-time winner as Cardiff City earned a 1-0 Premier League win at Leicester City, who rued a late missed penalty from James Maddison.

The King Power Stadium thought they were set to celebrate another win – after the impressive triumphs over Chelsea and Manchester City – when Maddison stepped up from the spot with 15 minutes left, but goalkeeper Neil Etheridge made a vital save.

That denied Leicester a third straight Premier League win and gave fuel to the fans who had booed regular penalty taker Jamie Vardy's second-half substitution when the game was in the balance.

And it got worse for the hosts when Cardiff struck in the second minute of added time, Camarasa collecting Bobby Reid's pass and curling in a stunner from 20 yards.

Locadia strike earns first win in five for Hughton's men

Jurgen Locadia scored his second goal in as many games to help Brighton and Hove Albion to a 1-0 home win over Everton as Chris Hughton's side claimed all three points in a Premier League game for the first time in five attempts.

Everton went into the game having thrashed Burnley 5-1 on Boxing Day, but struggled to break down a resolute Seagulls defence, despite having Richarlison back in their starting line-up.

The Brazilian forward missed the best chance of the first half after Brighton's second-choice goalkeeper David Button, playing in the absence of Mat Ryan, fumbled the ball in the box and the home side seemed to gain confidence from each failed Everton attack.

The visitors thought Locadia was offside when he stroked the ball in from close range, but referee Andrew Madley correctly allowed the goal to stand as Everton came unstuck as they aimed for back-to-back league wins for the first time since October.

Florin Andone had a chance to give Brighton the lead when Pascal Gross whipped in a dangerous cross, but Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford bravely charged the ball down and pushed it away before the Romanian could strike.

Button spilled a cross before the ball dropped to Richarlison to take a shot at Brighton's goal, but Shane Duffy was on hand to block the attempt, and Seamus Coleman missed another Everton chance from 15 yards moments later.

Kurt Zouma's superb sliding tackle on Andone denied the Brighton striker when he went through on goal four minutes into the second half and Pickford made a brilliant reaction save to keep the same player from scoring moments later.

Brighton, though, did take the lead just before the hour mark when a corner bounced off the legs of Everton's Andre Gomes and fell to Locadia, who gleefully swept it into the corner of the net from inside the six-yard box.

Richarlison hit the post with a low shot from 12 yards as Everton responded and Zouma crashed a header against the crossbar in the last five minutes, but there was to be no comeback for Marco Silva's below-par side as the points stayed on the south coast.

FullTime: LEI 0 - 1 CAR
    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 22:30 [IST]
