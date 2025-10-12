Football Pronay Halder pens two-year extension at Jamshedpur FC By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 19:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jamshedpur FC midfielder Pronay Halder has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. The deal marks his second renewal with the Men of Steel, following a one-year extension agreed last year.

Halder, a graduate of the Tata Football Academy, first joined Jamshedpur during their ISL Shield-winning campaign and has been a consistent figure in midfield ever since. Known for his composure, defensive awareness, and leadership, he played a key role last season by returning from injury to help guide the team to the ISL semifinals and the Super Cup final. His versatility in adapting to different tactical responsibilities has been central to the squad's performances.

Reflecting on the extension, Halder said, "I am very happy to continue with Jamshedpur FC. This club has given me a lot of confidence and responsibility, and I feel at home here. We have built a strong core under the new setup, and my focus now is to help the team fight for trophies and make the fans proud. The support from the people of Jamshedpur has always been special to me."

With more than 160 club appearances and 25 international caps for India, Halder's experience is expected to be a stabilising factor for Jamshedpur's young squad.

Head coach Steven Dias welcomed the new deal, stating, "Pronay is a player who brings stability and maturity to the midfield. His reading of the game and communication make a huge difference to our structure. He leads by example in training and matches, and I'm really glad he's staying for the long term. Players like him are the backbone of a team."