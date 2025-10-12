English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Pronay Halder pens two-year extension at Jamshedpur FC

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Jamshedpur FC midfielder Pronay Halder has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. The deal marks his second renewal with the Men of Steel, following a one-year extension agreed last year.

Halder, a graduate of the Tata Football Academy, first joined Jamshedpur during their ISL Shield-winning campaign and has been a consistent figure in midfield ever since. Known for his composure, defensive awareness, and leadership, he played a key role last season by returning from injury to help guide the team to the ISL semifinals and the Super Cup final. His versatility in adapting to different tactical responsibilities has been central to the squad's performances.

Pronay Halder pens two-year extension at Jamshedpur FC

Reflecting on the extension, Halder said, "I am very happy to continue with Jamshedpur FC. This club has given me a lot of confidence and responsibility, and I feel at home here. We have built a strong core under the new setup, and my focus now is to help the team fight for trophies and make the fans proud. The support from the people of Jamshedpur has always been special to me."

With more than 160 club appearances and 25 international caps for India, Halder's experience is expected to be a stabilising factor for Jamshedpur's young squad.

Head coach Steven Dias welcomed the new deal, stating, "Pronay is a player who brings stability and maturity to the midfield. His reading of the game and communication make a huge difference to our structure. He leads by example in training and matches, and I'm really glad he's staying for the long term. Players like him are the backbone of a team."

Story first published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 19:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 12, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out