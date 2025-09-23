Will Shreyas Iyer play for India in 2025 anymore? Will he captain PBKS in IPL 2026?

Football Guardiola Expresses Pride In Manchester City's Tactical Display Against Arsenal Despite Draw Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City's performance against Arsenal, despite a 1-1 draw. He acknowledged the tactical challenges and emphasised the need for improvement as they prepare for upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed pride in his team's performance against Arsenal, despite acknowledging the unsustainable nature of their approach. City led with Erling Haaland's early goal but were held to a 1-1 draw after Gabriel Martinelli's late equaliser. City had only 33.2% possession, the lowest for a Guardiola team in a top-flight match, as they aimed to counter and frustrate Arsenal.

Guardiola was pleased with the team's spirit and performance but admitted that this tactic won't be used frequently this season. He emphasised the importance of learning to celebrate draws against strong opponents like Arsenal, who are Champions League semi-finalists. "I want to celebrate that point," he stated, highlighting Arsenal's strength.

City's possession statistics under Guardiola have seen their ten lowest figures in the Premier League. Despite this, Guardiola remains optimistic about upcoming matches, including an EFL Cup tie against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday. "We cannot sustain all season to play in the way we played," he noted.

Guardiola plans to rotate his squad for the Huddersfield match, resting Haaland due to a back issue. He stressed the importance of caring for players like family. "First comes the spirit we have shown this week," he said, comparing player care to parental responsibilities.

City has dominated recent encounters with Huddersfield, remaining unbeaten in their last eight meetings across all competitions. They have won their last three matches against them by an aggregate score of 14-1. Guardiola aims to maintain stability and improve as injured players return.

Reflecting on his managerial journey from Barcelona's second team to now, Guardiola emphasised his consistent demand for players' full effort on the pitch. He acknowledged areas for improvement but remained focused on maintaining team spirit and learning from each game.

The upcoming match against Huddersfield presents an opportunity for City to continue their unbeaten streak and refine their strategies as they progress through the season.