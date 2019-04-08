Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG 2 Strasbourg 2: Tuchel's side forced to wait to clinch title

By Opta
PSGs Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting produced an astonishing miss
PSG's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting produced an astonishing miss

Paris, April 8: Paris Saint-Germain were made to wait to clinch the Ligue 1 title after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strasbourg in a game that included an astonishing miss by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Substitute Thilo Kehrer headed in an 82nd-minute equaliser but Strasbourg spoiled the party plans in the French capital, picking up an unexpected point to keep the champions-elect waiting.

After nearest rivals Lille were only able to draw 1-1 at Reims earlier on Sunday (April 7), PSG knew three points at the Parc des Princes would see them crowned league winners for a sixth time in seven seasons.

Thomas Tuchel's side appeared on course to get the job done when Choupo-Moting tapped in Colin Dagba's low cross to open the scoring in the 13th minute, but Strasbourg had clearly not read the script.

They equalised through Nuno da Costa - who turned in Lionel Carole's low cross - before Anthony Goncalves put the Coupe de la Ligue winners ahead, smashing in a long-range drive with his right foot.

Kylian Mbappe was summoned from the bench early in the second half by Tuchel but it was another replacement in Kehrer who levelled the score, turning in Julian Draxler's corner from the right.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BET 2 - 1 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue