Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG star Neymar denies 29th birthday party plans

By Timothy Abraham

Paris, January 31: Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has denied he is planning to throw a party to celebrate his birthday next month.

Brazilian newspaper Extra claimed Neymar is preparing to host an event in Paris for his 29th birthday on February 5 with guests flying in from Brazil.

Mass gatherings are banned in France under coronavirus restrictions and any such party would likely be in breach of them.

Neymar described the story as "wrong gossip" in a message posted on Twitter on Saturday (January 30) and added: "There will be no party!"

It is not the first time Neymar's famed party reputation has come under scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Barcelona man denied he was hosting a New Year's Eve bash for 150 guests at his private condominium in Mangaratiba, down the coast from Rio de Janeiro.

More NEYMAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SOU 0 - 1 AVL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 31, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More