Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PSG appeal to CAS to stop UEFA investigation

By Opta

Paris, November 6: Paris Saint-Germain have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to stop UEFA re-examining their decision to clear the club of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

European football's governing body opted to review the investigation in July, having cleared the Ligue 1 champions of contravening FFP a month earlier.

PSG, who in 2017 signed Neymar for a world-record €222million and Kylian Mbappe on an initial loan before making the deal permanent for €180m, raised funds of around €50m through transfers at the request of UEFA to avoid sanctions for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

A statement from CAS read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by the French club Paris Saint-Germain Football SASP (PSG) against a decision rendered by the European Football Association (UEFA) in September 2018.

"At the parties' request, the procedure will be conducted on a confidential basis with the exception of the final Award which will be published.

"In these circumstances, CAS is unable to provide any further information regarding the matter."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ESP 1 - 0 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue