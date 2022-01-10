Lyon 1-1 PSG: Kehrer rescues a point as below-par Parisians miss Messi

Lyon, January 10: Paris Saint-Germain struggled their way to a point at Lyon, with substitute Thilo Kehrer cancelling out Lucas Paqueta's early goal to earn a 1-1 draw.
PSG were missing a number of stars, with Lionel Messi joining the injured Neymar on the sidelines after a recent positive COVID-19 test, and the league leaders produced a limp performance on a largely frustrating night in Lyon.
Lucas Paqueta fired the hosts into an early lead, while Kylian Mbappe went closest for the visitors in a disappointing first period.
Lyon were content to hit their opponents on the counter after the break, but they were hit by the blow of Kehrer's soft second-half strike.
The home side needed just seven minutes to take the lead, with the returning Paqueta firing a low strike across Keylor Navas and into the far corner, after he was expertly released by Brazilian compatriot Bruno Guimaraes.
Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes saved solidly from Leandro Paredes' drive on 20 minutes, before visiting skipper Marquinhos lobbed onto the roof of the net as PSG looked for a leveller.
Mbappe hit the side-netting, then clipped the outside of the post with a deft strike as the break approached, but Lyon ended an impressive first half with more shots on target than their lacklustre visitors.
Mauro Icardi missed a decent volleyed chance shortly after half-time, before Navas made a huge one-on-one save from Moussa Dembele, as Lyon looked to hit their opponents on the break.
But PSG finally found a leveller with 14 minutes remaining, when Kehrer's attempt found the far left corner, a tame sidefooted shot beating Lopes.
Mbappe again clipped the woodwork, this time with a late free-kick, as PSG pushed in vain for a winner.
What does it mean? PSG produce another late show
In the absence of two of their star-studded attacking trio, Mauricio Pochettino's team produced an uninspiring performance, before Kehrer rescued a point.
PSG have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of matches than any other side in Ligue 1 this season (14), while Lyon are the team to have conceded the most goals in this period (13).
Samba stars excite for Lyon
While Paqueta's sixth strike of the campaign saw him become Lyon's top league goalscorer this season, he was not the only Brazilian to light up the contest.
His team-mate Guimaraes came into the match having both attempted (677) and completed (568) more passes in opponents' halves than any other Ligue 1 midfielder this season. His excellent pass teed up Paqueta's strike, giving him his second league assist of the campaign.
Another PSG stalemate
PSG will be hoping the resilience they displayed in Lyon will serve them well when Champions League football returns in the coming weeks, if the going gets tough.
Pochettino's charges have now drawn four of their last five matches in Ligue 1. In the Argentine coach's first 36 domestic league games at the helm, they drew just three times (W28 L5).
What's next?
Lyon travel to Troyes for a Ligue 1 clash next Sunday (January 16), while league leaders PSG host Brest in their next outing on Saturday (January 15).