PSG look to beat Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho

Bengaluru, October 25: Well, it is a public knowledge now that Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is at the club for now against his wish as Liverpool were too stubborn to let him go in the summer despite huge offers from Barcelona.
Coutinho’s dream was to play for Barcelona and it was shattered by Liverpool’s string resilience. However, with the Reds struggle in this campaign, reports are emerging again that Coutinho could be on his way out in the next summer.
However, Barcelona fans should not get too excited about it at all as reports claim that cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain are targeting the Brazilian playmaker as their marquee signing next summer.
PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee and signed Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco who will be signed permanently next summer. It is believed that Unai Emery wants Coutinho next summer to help PSG take the next step to become an all-conquering side.
Even though Coutinho might have preferred Barcelona to PSG, the presence of his best friend and international teammate Neymar at PSG changes the whole equation.
We all know how badly Neymar wanted Coutinho to join Barcelona when he was at the Catalan club. The dup produces magic on a regular basis for Brazil and PSG will be looking o recreate that magic at Parc des Princes on a weekly basis.
Financially, PSG are superior to most clubs in Europe let alone Barcelona. So, at this moment, the French have the upper hand on Coutinho.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be interested in PSG star Julian Draxler as the replacement of Coutinho and PSG could use the German as a makeweight to make the deal happen.
Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring the situation of the gifted Brazilian maestro and it is said that Florentino Perez is a huge fan of the player. So, Real Madrid could also enter the fray making it harder for Barcelona.