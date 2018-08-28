Football

PSG make Draxler-Boateng swap offer

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Julian Draxler
Julian Draxler may return to Bundesliga

Kolkata, August 28: With the transfer window set to close on August 31, the rumour mill is strong that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to lure Jerome Boateng away from Bayern Munich and offer Julian Draxler to the Bundesliga champions in a swap deal.

Former Schalke 04 and Vfl Wolfsburg midfielder Draxler could be used as bait to tempt Bayern into selling Boateng.

In the past, Bayern had resisted offers from Manchester United and preferred to retain the 2014 World-Cup winner.

However, this time it looks as though they might just let Boateng go.

At Paris, the 24-year-old winger has been playing second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Like Boateng, Draxler has been looking for a move to a new club.

However, the club has said that Draxler is going nowhere. Agent Roger Wittmann denied that a swap deal is a possibility, telling Sport 1: “Of course Julian will stay in Paris.”

Draxler is yet to earn a start in Ligue 1 this season, though he did play the last six minutes as the champions overcame Angers 3-1.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
