PSG ready huge bid for Liverpool star Coutinho

Bengaluru, October 10: Paris Saint-Germain’s new poster boy Neymar desires to play alongside best friend and compatriot Philippe Coutinho and has reportedly urged PSG officials to prepare yet another swoop for the Brazilian midfielder.
The French champions tried to secure the services of the Brazilian this summer, but their pursuit was unsuccessful as Liverpool were adamant to not lose the midfielder’s service.
Unai Emery's side will now prepare to go head to head with Barcelona to secure the 25-year-old's signature during the next transfer window as per Spanish media house Sport.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his partners have already been in talks with Coutinho's agents in a bid to secure the midfielder's signature.
During Barcelona's tour to United states, Neymar bombarded his international team-mate with WhatsApp messages to try and persuade him into a transfer as per the same report.
Neymar made a world-record £198million summer switch to Parc des Princes and wants Coutinho alongside him to help PSG become a powerhouse.
Coutinho endured a summer of speculation with both Barcelona and PSG hot on his case but ended up staying at Anfield as Liverpool refused to bow down to the player’s demand of a transfer.
It was evident that Coutinho was unhappy with how Liverpool handled the situation. He desperately wanted a move to Barcelona and also submitted a transfer request which was rejected by Liverpool. He also play acted an injury afterwards and was out of action for some time.
Barcelona have set a maximum fee of £100million for the Brazilian as he still continues to push his way out of Liverpool.
The 25-year-old appeared to favour a Nou Camp switch this summer and in September the two clubs tried to reignite the relationship following a tough transfer window for the pair.
The French giants, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, will have to be careful not to breach the Financial Fair Play rules after a summer of free spending as Coutinho will be a costly transfer.
Neymar and Coutinho were snapped enjoying a game of table-tennis football together on Tuesday (October 2). They certainly enjoy each other’s company and could do wonders if they play for the same club.