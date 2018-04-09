PSG ready to sell star attacker to make room for Liverpool wizard

Bengaluru, April 9: French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to make a move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer.
The Liverpool attacker has been in stunning form this season, scoring 38 goals already in all competitions for the Anfield club.
The Egyptian has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but it is the French champions who are ready to pounce.
French outlet le10sport report that PSG are even considering selling striker Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, and replacing him with Salah.
Speculation also continues to surround Neymar's future at the club, despite the Brazilian arriving only last summer from Barcelona.
Salah could command a fee in the region of £200million, the same as Neymar, but PSG would surely have competition for his signature.
Liverpool are also unlikely to entertain a sale having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January. Salah moved to Anfield just last summer and the Reds will never want to lose their best player just after one season.
The Egyptian also does not have a release clause in his contract and have been linked with a contract extension at Anfield as well.
Jurgen Klopp believes that his star player will be "fit" for Liverpool's Champions League second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday (April 10).
The Reds' top scorer opened the scoring in the first clash before limping off in the second half. As a result of the injury, the Egyptian missed Saturday's goalless Merseyside Derby on Saturday.
Liverpool are targeting the summer transfer window to bolster the areas of their weakness and to put on a title challenge next season and they will surely not want one of their best players moving out.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.