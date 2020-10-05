Football
PSG secure highly rated Kalimuendo to new contract as he joins Lens on loan

By Ryan Benson
Arnaud Kalimuendo
Arnaud Kalimuendo, a highly rated 18-year-old forward, has signed a new deal at PSG and been loaned to Lens.

Paris, October 5: Paris Saint-Germain have secured highly rated youngster Arnaud Kalimuendo to a new four-year contract and loaned him to Lens for the season.

Kalimuendo, 18, has been at the club since 2011 and made his debut for the senior side away to Lens at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

A technically gifted forward, Kalimuendo impressed for PSG's under-19s across the two previous seasons, netting nine times in 10 UEFA Youth League matches.

He joins a promoted Lens side that has hit the ground running upon their return to the top-flight, with Franck Haise's men sitting third – a point ahead of PSG, whom they beat 1-0 last month – after winning four of their first six matches.

Kalimuendo may have to be patient if he is to break into the starting XI, however, with Ignatius Ganago netting four goals already this term.

Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
