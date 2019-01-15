PSG target Doucoure openly states his transfer wish

Bengaluru, January 15: Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has dropped a bombshell by claiming he wants to leave the club this month, amid links with PSG.
The French star, who is dreaming of move to PSG, will surely infuriate Vicarage Road officials with his public comments.
The 26-year-old who joined Watford from Rennes for £5.4million three years ago, said: "Yes, I think I will leave Watford.
"The club are aware of my ambitions and want to help me go up a level. So if it doesn't happen this winter we'll have a look at things this summer and the possibilities available.
"The most important thing for me is to continue improving, so obviously through my performances I can reach a club playing at European level.
"I think I will reach a new level by signing for another club, who are playing in European competitions."
Doucoure could be disappointed as PSG have yet to make an approach while he reckons he wants a bigger club to impress national boss Didier Deschamps.
He said: "I heard Didier Deschamps saying it's hard to pick players who aren't playing in these competitions.
"So I think I have a lot of work to do but when I go up a level the France team will be available for me.
"It's a possibility to stay in England but then there's the Italian league which is also interesting, there are clubs who have come back to the forefront of things.
"My priority is a club who are playing in the Champions League.
"Since I started playing football, I've been dragged all over midfield.
"Now I can play No 10 or No 6 or as a wide midfielder, but my best position is as a defensive midfielder.
"I'm happy in this League. It's true that I scored quite a few goals last season and this season I've had more assists more than goals, so I'm expanding my repertoire.
"I'm playing more as a defensive midfielder than last year. But if you can help a team by scoring goals that is always a pleasure."
As for the PSG link, Doucoure, speaking to French TV station Canal Plus, said: "I have read a lot of things about this, that PSG are looking for a midfielder.
"I'm flattered by this interest but for the time being there's nothing concrete.
"Honestly, Watford haven't been contacted by PSG. Naturally I said that PSG's project interests me because I'm from the Paris region.
"But the probability honestly is very, very low because PSG are following a lot of players and I'm not their priority, that's for sure. But if there's a possibility of course we'll look at it."