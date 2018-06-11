Football

PSG target French midfield maestro N'Golo Kante

Written By: Snehanjan Banerjee
Chelsea and France midfileder N'Golo Kante

Bengaluru, June 11: France and Chelsea midfield dynamo Ngolo Kante is on Paris Saint-Germain's watchlist this summer after his agent met with the French champions' Sporting Director, according to reports.

The Chelsea midfielder, who won back-to-back Premier League titles with the Blues and former club Leicester City, is the latest target of newly-appointed PSG manager Thomas Tuchel.

As matter of fact, the Frenchman has been a long target of the French capital club even before the appointment of Tuchel.

Kante, who led Leicester to a historic title win in 2016 before repeating the trick with Chelsea 12 months later after a £35million move, will change agents in December so a deal must be concluded this summer if it is to happen, according to French publication Paris United.

Real Madrid are also said to be in for the all-action midfielder, as they seek to add competition for Casemiro in the 'destroyer' role.

The Frenchman's agent Karim Douis is said to have met PSG Sporting Director Antero Henrique in London and Paris in the past few weeks.

The Frenchman was voted PFA and FWA Player of the Year in 2016-17 after being signed by Antonio Conte, but the Chelsea boss' uncertain future at the club could see a squad overhaul this summer.

Conte has long-bemoaned a lack of funds to improve the squad, while a new manager coming in would likely look to update a playing staff that only managed to finish fifth in 2017-18.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has already admitted speculation over Conte's future has forced him to consider his options at the club when he returns from England duty at the World Cup this summer.

The 22-year-old starred on loan at Crystal Palace last season but is seeking assurances over his role at Stamford Bridge, having started just four league games since breaking through in 2014. He is set to play for the English national team in the World Cup and could prove to be a vital player for the Three Lions.

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 11:48 [IST]
