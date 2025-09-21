Football Christian Pulisic Leads AC Milan To 3-0 Victory Against Udinese In Serie A Match AC Milan secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Udinese, with Christian Pulisic scoring twice and assisting Youssouf Fofana. This win marks Milan's third consecutive success in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 3:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

AC Milan secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Udinese, with Christian Pulisic playing a pivotal role. The American forward scored twice and assisted Youssouf Fofana, helping Milan achieve their third consecutive Serie A win. This triumph elevated them to third place in the league standings.

The match began quietly, with Santiago Gimenez missing a significant opportunity in the 19th minute. However, Pulisic broke the deadlock six minutes before halftime by converting a rebound from close range. His performance continued to shine as he contributed significantly to Milan's offensive efforts.

Just 52 seconds into the second half, Fofana doubled Milan's lead. He curled a shot from the edge of the box after the referee allowed play to continue following a foul on Pulisic. This quick goal set the tone for Milan's dominance in the second half.

Milan's defence was solid throughout the match, limiting Udinese to only 0.36 expected goals (xG) from 10 attempts. In contrast, Milan managed 1.25 xG from their 13 shots. This defensive resilience has been a hallmark of Massimiliano Allegri's team this season.

Pulisic added his second goal seven minutes after Fofana's strike. Adrien Rabiot provided a clever reverse pass, allowing Pulisic to unleash a powerful shot that Razvan Sava couldn't keep out of his net. This goal further cemented Milan's control over the match.

Historical Achievements and Player Milestones

This victory marked Milan's fourth consecutive win against Udinese in Serie A, their second-longest streak against this opponent since winning seven straight matches between 1998 and 2001. Additionally, it was their first time achieving three clean sheets in a row since February 2023.

Pulisic became the first Milan player since Olivier Giroud and Brahim Díaz on May 20th, 2023, to be involved in three goals in one Serie A game. His contributions were crucial for Milan's success on this occasion.