Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PUMA becomes official partner of La Liga

By
PUMA
Starting from the 2019-20 La Liga season, PUMA will produce the official match ball and other products.

Bengaluru, April 15: German sports manufacturer PUMA has entered into a long-term agreement with the La Liga, to become the Spanish League's official technical partner.

Starting from the 2019-20 season, PUMA will produce the official match ball and other products for all games in Spain's top-flight leagues; La Liga and Segunda Division.

With a total audience of 2.7 billion viewers in more than 183 countries annually and more than 80 million followers on social media, La Liga is one of the world's leading sport leagues. This sponsorship will significantly expand PUMA's on pitch visibility and strengthen its position as a leading global football brand.

Both companies share a long history but also a youthful spirit and a vision for growth that will be boosted by this alliance.

PUMA is adding La Liga to a strong roster of PUMA football players, including some of the best players in La Liga: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Samuel Umtiti, Santi Cazorla, Marc Bartra, and Giovani Lo Celso. The start of the 2019-20 La Liga season will also see PUMA begin sponsorship of two new clubs: Girona FC and Valencia CF.

"We are extremely proud to have partnered with one of the best, if not the best, football leagues in the world," said PUMA's Director of Sports Marketing Johan Adamsson.

La Liga's Marketing and Commercial Director Juan Carlos Díaz shared his views.

"It's an honor for an historical sports brand like PUMA, that represents great teams, important sportsmen and recognised artists, to want to associate with the best league in the world and contribute all its technical quality to our ball, which is such an important element of our competition."

(Source: MSL Media)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue