PUMA becomes official partner of La Liga

Bengaluru, April 15: German sports manufacturer PUMA has entered into a long-term agreement with the La Liga, to become the Spanish League's official technical partner.
Starting from the 2019-20 season, PUMA will produce the official match ball and other products for all games in Spain's top-flight leagues; La Liga and Segunda Division.
With a total audience of 2.7 billion viewers in more than 183 countries annually and more than 80 million followers on social media, La Liga is one of the world's leading sport leagues. This sponsorship will significantly expand PUMA's on pitch visibility and strengthen its position as a leading global football brand.
#LaLiga | Puma nuevo balón de la Liga https://t.co/KzYofGRtvQ pic.twitter.com/tUcUKF9FDU— Diario SPORT (@sport) April 15, 2019
Both companies share a long history but also a youthful spirit and a vision for growth that will be boosted by this alliance.
PUMA is adding La Liga to a strong roster of PUMA football players, including some of the best players in La Liga: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Samuel Umtiti, Santi Cazorla, Marc Bartra, and Giovani Lo Celso. The start of the 2019-20 La Liga season will also see PUMA begin sponsorship of two new clubs: Girona FC and Valencia CF.
"We are extremely proud to have partnered with one of the best, if not the best, football leagues in the world," said PUMA's Director of Sports Marketing Johan Adamsson.
La Liga's Marketing and Commercial Director Juan Carlos Díaz shared his views.
"It's an honor for an historical sports brand like PUMA, that represents great teams, important sportsmen and recognised artists, to want to associate with the best league in the world and contribute all its technical quality to our ball, which is such an important element of our competition."
(Source: MSL Media)