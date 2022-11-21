FIFA World Cup 2022: Facts and Stats as England breeze past Iran

England started their World Cup journey with a clinical 6-2 demolition of Iran on Monday. The Three Lions dominated the match and were leading 3-0 at halftime. Bukayo Saka scored a brace while Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham all scored one each. Iran's Mehdi Taremi scored two consolations for the Asian nation.
With the win, England also ended their six-match winless run. There were several other incidents and facts that caught the eye. Here are some of the facts.
England vs Iran Factsheet:
(Stats Source: Opta)
Next Up:
England will be up against USA on 26th November (00.30 am kickoff IST) and Iran takes on Wales on 25th November.