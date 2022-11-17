Qatar 2022 Mexico: Four El Tri players to keep an eye on

The Mexican people do have a three-decade-long wish, which is to play El Quinto Partido, which means the fifth game in a World Cup edition. Since 1986, Mexico have always got ousted in the Round of 16, an achievement considered criminally underwhelming if you take the opinions of people from Mexico City to the mountainous Monterrey, or from Guadalajara to coastal Veracruz.
Mexico in World Cup 2022:
Group C
Opponents in Group: Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia
This year, the optimism is even bleaker in the country. The ever colourful Mexican army will be taking over the streets of Qatar with their mask and hats, but they don't expect a lot. Given Mexico's recent paltry form and the opponents they will face in the Group, it will take a monumental effort from Andres Guardado and his troops to beat the odds. But still, some names have the potential to be the very best in their day.
Here we shall take a look at four players in Mexico's World Cup squad who can be their saviour and may fulfil the wish of millions of Mexicans, that is to taste the Quinto Partido.
Hirving Lozano (Mexico) (Club: Napoli)
Hirving Lozano's name is etched in the folklore of Mexican football forever. The tiny winger bypassed the German defense and scored a historic goal in the 2018 World Cup which earned the Mexicans a 1-0 win over the then-reigning Champions. Well, Chuky, as Lozano is fondly known, will have to show his magic yet again.
He has regained his form back in recent times with Napoli and has scored 3 goals along with 3 assists in the Serie A so far. Lozano can play at either wing and his versatility will be required for El Tri. He is a big match player and on his day, can be a nuisance for the opposition. This World Cup will probably be the last at his peak as Lozano will turn 31 when the global extravaganza moves to his home country in 2026.
But it is worth keeping an eye on him. He is pacey, has the skill to deceive the defenders, and can cut back on either side and take a shot. Mexico will rely a lot on that, to say the least.
Alexis Ernesto Vega (Mexico) (Club: Chivas de Guadalajara)
Alexis Vega is potentially going to be Mexico's man up front if Raul Jimenez is not fit. Jimenez has been carrying an injury and Vega will have to be ready to replace the player at any time. Vega is 24 and a familiar name in Mexican football. He plays for Guadalajara and is one of their main players. He is another of Mexico's crop of pacey players who can beat the defenders and finish. He has also scored in the last two friendlies for Mexico (a 4-0 win over Iraq, 1-2 defeat against Sweden). But along with that, Vega can be deployed at either wing and slotted as an attacking midfielder, which will be massive for Mexico boss Gerardo Martino. He has netted thrice for Chivas so far this term and will be aiming to continue his scoring prowess in Qatar. Many in Mexico think that a European move is just a matter of time, and Vega knows a decent outing in Qatar can only galvanize that dream.
Edson Alvarez (Mexico) (Club: Ajax)
Edson Alvarez joined Ajax back in 2019. Although he had a slow start in Europe, he has cemented his place in recent seasons and is regarded as one of the top versatile midfielders at this time. Alvarez will be handed a defensive role for Mexico along with fellow midfielders Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera. His tackling, breaking the passes and winning possession in the defensive third of Mexico will be crucial for them. The 25-year-old also has a great eye for picking the long passes and 'The Machine', as he is known, will be a key part of Mexico this term. And a top display in Qatar will surely gather some top suitors for the Mexican.
Cesar Montes (Mexico) (Club: Monterrey)
Cesar Montes is one of the rare breeds of Mexican centre-backs who are over 190 cm tall. Montes plays for Monterrey in LIGA MX and has over 250 appearances for them. He made his Mexico debut in 2017 and has played 31 times for El Tri so far. Montes will be pairing with either Hector Moreno or Nestor Araujo in the Mexican defense. He has an excellent positioning sense, decent pace and great prowess in aerial duels which will be pivotal when he comes up against Robert Lewandowski in their match against Poland. Montes is 25 and a move to Europe for him seems imminent. Spanish Club Espanyol are keen to bring the lanky defender but Montes will get bigger suitors if he fares well in Qatar.